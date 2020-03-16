Liar series 2 cast: Who plays Oliver Graham? And what has actor Sam Spruell been in before?

16 March 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 16 March 2020, 20:01

Sam Spruell is in the cast of Liar season 2
Sam Spruell is in the cast of Liar season 2. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who plays Oliver in Liar? And what do we know about actor Sam Spruell? Everything you need to know...

Liar is back for another season and this time the storyline revolves around the brutal murder of Andrew Earlham.

But while we’ve seen the return of Laura Neilson (Joanne Froggatt) and Andrew (Iaon Gruffud), there’s also some new characters on the scene.

As well as Katherine Kelly as DI Karen Renton, Sam Spruell is playing the shady Oliver Graham - but who is Sam and what else has he been in? Find out everything…

Sam Spruell plays Oliver in Liar
Sam Spruell plays Oliver in Liar. Picture: ITV

Who is Sam Spruell?

Sam Spruell is a 43-year-old English actor born in Southwark, London, England.

Read More: Who is Laura in Liar? Joanne Froggatt soap career, age and where she’s form revealed

What was Sam Spruell in before Liar?

Before he joined the cast of Liar as Oliver, Sam has been in a string of films and TV shows.

His film credits include The Hurt Locker (2008), Defiance (2008), Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), London to Brighton (2006), To Kill a King (2003) and K-19: The Widowmaker (2002).

Sam also played hit man Jack "The Hat" McVitie in the 2015 film Legend which tells the story of the Kray twins.

He also played Jason Belling in Spooks and Wilkes in P.O.W. and had roles in BBC One thriller drama Mayday (2013), The Last Ship (2013) and Luther.

In 2012, Sam bagged a lead role in Snow White & the Huntsman, playing the brother to the Evil Queen.

Was Sam Spruell in Taken?

Yes! In 2015, Sam played Oleg Malankov, the villain in Taken 3.

Read More: Liar season 2: How many episodes are there and when does it end?

