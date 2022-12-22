Line Of Duty ‘set for shock return’ with special new episodes

Line of Duty could be back on BBC One. Picture: BBC

Line of Duty Christmas special: Is there going to be another series? Here's what we know...

If you’re anything like us, you were devastated when Line of Duty came to an end back in 2020.

But despite the sixth season of the BBC drama seemingly tying up all the loose ends, now it’s been reported the show could be back.

And according to The Sun, stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are on board for a three-part special which could air as early as Christmas 2023.

“There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business,’ an insider told the publication.

Line of Duty finished in 2020. Picture: BBC

“Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now Jed can deliver that.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.

“There’s also a theory another, darker puppet-master is at work.

“The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show.”

Vicky, Martin and Adrian could be back for another Line of Duty series. Picture: BBC

This comes after actor Vicky, who plays DI Kate Fleming, told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday: “I speak to the lads all the time and we’d all love to, we’re all game.

“I think it’s just a case of now . . . Martin, I think he’s in about nine shows or something. He’s busy, so I’m sure we’ll get there.”

DI Steve Arnott star Martin added last week: “I’m so chuffed that people want it back.

“But who knows? I’d love to work with the guys again. Adrian, Vicky and Jed are genuinely some of my closest friends.

“It’s been ten years together and we speak every other day, really.”

Martin previously told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast: “I’m delighted people have taken it to heart but we’re in no different position than we’ve ever been.

“When we finish the series we take at least a year or two years off and then if Jed (Mercurio) thinks there’s a story to tell.”

He added: “I fully understand people want to know when it’s coming, but for us we’re just doing the usual thing.”

