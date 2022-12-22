Line Of Duty ‘set for shock return’ with special new episodes

22 December 2022, 05:56

Line of Duty could be back on BBC One
Line of Duty could be back on BBC One. Picture: BBC

Line of Duty Christmas special: Is there going to be another series? Here's what we know...

If you’re anything like us, you were devastated when Line of Duty came to an end back in 2020.

But despite the sixth season of the BBC drama seemingly tying up all the loose ends, now it’s been reported the show could be back.

And according to The Sun, stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are on board for a three-part special which could air as early as Christmas 2023.

“There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business,’ an insider told the publication.

Line of Duty finished in 2020
Line of Duty finished in 2020. Picture: BBC

“Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now Jed can deliver that.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.

“There’s also a theory another, darker puppet-master is at work.

“The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show.”

Vicky, Martin and Adrian could be back for another Line of Duty series
Vicky, Martin and Adrian could be back for another Line of Duty series. Picture: BBC

This comes after actor Vicky, who plays DI Kate Fleming, told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday: “I speak to the lads all the time and we’d all love to, we’re all game.

“I think it’s just a case of now . . .  Martin, I think he’s in about nine shows or something. He’s busy, so I’m sure we’ll get there.”

DI Steve Arnott star Martin added last week: “I’m so chuffed that people want it back.

“But who knows? I’d love to work with the guys again. Adrian, Vicky and Jed are genuinely some of my closest friends.

“It’s been ten years together and we speak every other day, really.”

Martin previously told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast: “I’m delighted people have taken it to heart but we’re in no different position than we’ve ever been.

“When we finish the series we take at least a year or two years off and then if Jed (Mercurio) thinks there’s a story to tell.”

He added: “I fully understand people want to know when it’s coming, but for us we’re just doing the usual thing.”

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Rebecca Gethings stars as Call The Midwife newcomer Sister Veronica.

Call The Midwife's no-nonsense newcomer is set to 'ruffle feathers'

Captain Jack Sparrow told Kori he was his "number one fan".

Johnny Depp brings back Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise terminally ill boy

The Queen's Royal Variety Performance tribute leaves viewers in tears

The Queen's Royal Variety Performance tribute leaves viewers in tears

Viewers think they have unlocked a filming clue.

The Traitors fans spot 'flaw' which helps players work out who is a Faithful

An eagle-eyed viewer noticed the movie mistake after years of it going unnoticed.

The Grinch movie fans spot glaring blunder in iconic scene

Trending on Heart

The mum-of-three shared the tear-jerking moment on Tik Tok.

Mum finds sweet hidden notes from her husband to their daughters

Parenting

Beth was doing her weekly shop at her local supermarket in Liverpool

Stranger pays for mum's £140 Tesco shop in act of Christmas kindness

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham said her husband was left questioning whether he was "cool".

David Beckham left 'heartbroken' by daughter Harper's school run request

Celebrities

Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter

Kid complains about Christmas presents in hilarious letter to Santa Claus

Christmas

Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas 2022?

Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook.

Sneaky Monopoly player reveals 'hidden' rule that could change the whole game

Lifestyle

Mamma Mia! could be back for a third film

Mamma Mia! director gives exciting new update on third film

Lots of high street supermarkets and shops will shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year

Full list of supermarkets and shops shutting for three days this Christmas

Christmas

Stacey Solomon left fans divided after revealing her "favourite child".

Stacey Solomon reveals Zachary is her favourite child and says every parent has one

Celebrities

Hal Vaughan booked multiple flights so his flight attendant daughter Pierce Vaughan could spend Christmas with her family

Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

Christmas

Meet the Masked Singer UK season 4 characters and judges.

Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated earlier this year.

Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together

Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years

Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus quit show after five years

Gogglebox

There is an alternate ending to Titanic that fans have just discovered

Titanic fans have just discovered ‘hilarious’ alternate ending

Exes Christine and Paddy will spend Christmas Day with their three children.

Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with ex Paddy as she 'puts kids first'