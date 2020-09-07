How long is Love Island USA 2020 on for and when is the final?

How many episodes are there of Love Island USA and when is the final? Find out everything...

We might not be getting our fix of Love Island UK this year, but across the pond a host of singletons are currently getting to know each other in a luxury villa.

Set in Las Vegas, the cast formed their own social ‘bubble’ in an apartment on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

While the UK version of the show usually lasts eight weeks, how long will the US series be on and when is the final?

Here’s what we know…

How long is Love Island USA on for?

The series debuted in America on August 24th, but it is being aired two weeks behind schedule here starting September 7.

While it’s unclear how long the series will last, the contestants of the 2019 season stayed in the villa for 32 days.

This meant there were 22 episodes in total as it aired every weekday.

2020 might be a little different due to COVID-19 restrictions, but viewers can expect the show to go on for around a month.

When is the final of Love Island USA 2020?

There has been no announcement as to when the final episode will be.

But if the contestants are in there for around 32 days, we can expect the final to air in the UK at the start of October - which will be two weeks behind the live series.

Usually, Love Island UK airs for eight weeks after it was extended in 2018 from seven.

Earlier this year was the first time ITV aired a winter special of Love Island which took place in South Africa.

This only aired for six weeks this time around as a summer version was supposed to follow in June.

Unfortunately this had to be postponed until summer 2021 due to social distancing and travel restrictions.

