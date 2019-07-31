Loose Women fans shocked after Nadia Sawalha accidentally calls Coleen Nolan fat

31 July 2019, 15:09 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 17:01

Loose Women fans shocked after Nadia Sawalha accidentally calls Coleen Nolan fat
Loose Women fans shocked after Nadia Sawalha accidentally calls Coleen Nolan fat. Picture: ITV
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

The Loose Women panellist was left stunned after co-worker Nadia Sawalha accidentally called her fat.

Coleen Nolan was left stunned on today's episode of Loose Women, after Nadia Sawalha appeared to call her "fat".

The panellists were discussing whether or not it was okay to joke about your partner's weight, with Love Island's Maura Higgins as their guest.

The feisty Irish ring girl left viewers in stitches, as she said partner Curtis Pritchard was "more cheesecake than beefcake", before Coleen Nolan revealed her family make light of her weight on a regular basis, and it doesn't phase her.

READ MORE: Love Island bosses slam people for 'bodyshaming' Curtis Pritchard

Coleen Nolan was shocked after Nadia accidentally called her "fat"
Coleen Nolan was shocked after Nadia accidentally called her "fat". Picture: ITV

She commented: "They joke about my size all the time, I think it's funny.

"I mean, they say, 'You don't just sit around the house, you sit around the house'."

Nadia then attempted to support Coleen's claim, saying she can see how it would be okay if a comment was made by loved ones and was meant in a non-offensive way.

However, Nadia then put her foot in it, as she went on to say: "But I don't think you can be throwing away funny comments about people's weight unless you really know because it can be so hurtful. But you're very comfortable with your fat-"

The Loose Women star then stopped herself in her tracks, but the others had already picked up on it.

Coleen replied: "With may fat?!"

The other Loose Women panellists looked on awkwardly
The other Loose Women panellists looked on awkwardly. Picture: ITV

Nadia then tried to back-track, before Nolan assisted her pal, saying: "You were going to say family, weren't you."

Sawalha then replied: "I was going to say you were comfortable with your family saying that."I mean, we all know we're overweight, let's not joke about it."

Coleen quipped: "Well I do now, thanks!"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ruth Jones went full 'Nessa' on the people of Barry

Ruth Jones hilariously orders fans to 'stay quiet' as Nessa during Gavin and Stacey filming
All the times Phil Mitchell has cheated death

Here's every time EastEnders' Phil Mitchell has been attacked and defied death
The Love Island reunion episode will air this Sunday

When is the Love Island reunion episode on ITV2 and who will be on it?
James Corden has revealed more details about the writing process of the script

James Corden reveals more details about Gavin and Stacey Christmas special
The Peaky Blinders series five trailer has just dropped

When is Peaky Blinders season 5 out, what's the trailer and who's in the cast?

Trending on Heart

The spider was found in the woman's living room

Woman left HORRIFIED after discovering enormous huntsman spider lurking in her house

News

A blackmoon is coming to the US

Black supermoon 2019 to appear TONIGHT: What is it and will we be able to see it in the UK?

Lifestyle

Meet Lady Gaga's 'new boyfriend' Dan Horton

Who is Lady Gaga's rumoured new boyfriend Dan Horton?

Music

Superdrug are offering refunds of the vitamins

Superdrug recalls pregnancy vitamins over folic acid concerns

Lifestyle

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio, and his stunt double Cliff Booth, plated by Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Celebrities