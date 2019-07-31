Loose Women fans shocked after Nadia Sawalha accidentally calls Coleen Nolan fat

By Emma Clarke

The Loose Women panellist was left stunned after co-worker Nadia Sawalha accidentally called her fat.

Coleen Nolan was left stunned on today's episode of Loose Women, after Nadia Sawalha appeared to call her "fat".

The panellists were discussing whether or not it was okay to joke about your partner's weight, with Love Island's Maura Higgins as their guest.

The feisty Irish ring girl left viewers in stitches, as she said partner Curtis Pritchard was "more cheesecake than beefcake", before Coleen Nolan revealed her family make light of her weight on a regular basis, and it doesn't phase her.

She commented: "They joke about my size all the time, I think it's funny.

"I mean, they say, 'You don't just sit around the house, you sit around the house'."

Nadia then attempted to support Coleen's claim, saying she can see how it would be okay if a comment was made by loved ones and was meant in a non-offensive way.

However, Nadia then put her foot in it, as she went on to say: "But I don't think you can be throwing away funny comments about people's weight unless you really know because it can be so hurtful. But you're very comfortable with your fat-"

The Loose Women star then stopped herself in her tracks, but the others had already picked up on it.

Coleen replied: "With may fat?!"

The other Loose Women panellists looked on awkwardly. Picture: ITV

Nadia then tried to back-track, before Nolan assisted her pal, saying: "You were going to say family, weren't you."

Sawalha then replied: "I was going to say you were comfortable with your family saying that."I mean, we all know we're overweight, let's not joke about it."

Coleen quipped: "Well I do now, thanks!"