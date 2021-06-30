How tall is Love Island's Aaron Francis?

30 June 2021, 16:48 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 17:15

Love Island 2021 is in its first week, and we're just getting to know all the new contestants.

The first night saw the first coupling up, and all the boys and girls are now in a pairing.

One of the contestants taking part in the series is Aaron Francis, who is coupled up with Shannon Singh.

Shannon didn't step forward for Aaron, but he opted to choose her as she was the one he took a fancy to.

Aaron mentioned his height in his VT, and many viewers may be wondering how tall he is.

Aaron is one of the original Love Island 2021 contestants
Aaron is one of the original Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

How tall is Love Island's Aaron?

Aaron is 6ft2.

He works as a luxury events host in London, and is 24 years old.

Speaking about his decision to go on Love Island, he said: "I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating."

Aaron is currently coupled up with Shannon
Aaron is currently coupled up with Shannon. Picture: ITV

And opening up about his ideal match, he added: "I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.

"I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends."

Who is Aaron coupled up with?

Aaron is currently coupled up with Shannon Singh.

Love Island is on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm.

