First look at Love Island villa following its incredible makeover for 2021 series

28 June 2021, 12:04

The Love Island villa looks incredible
The Love Island villa looks incredible. Picture: ITV

Love Island villa pictures: the Love Island 2021 villa has been revamped for the new series.

Love Island 2021 *finally* kicks off this evening, and we could not be more excited for the return of our favourite show.

The ITV2 show was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it's been a whole two years since we were last treated to the summer series.

After an uncertain few weeks, it was recently confirmed that it will be back as normal in the Majorca villa we all know and love.

ITV have now released some pictures of the villa, and it's had a serious upgrade for the new series.

The dream home as been adorned with some swanky new artwork and neon lights, and there's also a 'dog house' and upgraded hideaway.

See below for all the incredible villa pics:

The villa has been given a revamp for the 2021 series
The villa has been given a revamp for the 2021 series. Picture: ITV
The villa has a huge front door leading inside
The villa has a huge front door leading inside. Picture: ITV
The legendary fire pit is back for the new series
The legendary fire pit is back for the new series. Picture: ITV
The villa's garden is absolutely incredible
The villa's garden is absolutely incredible. Picture: ITV
Neon signs are displayed around the villa
Neon signs are displayed around the villa. Picture: ITV
There is also a gym for the contestants to work out
There is also a gym for the contestants to work out. Picture: ITV
The bedroom has been decorated with some new artwork
The bedroom has been decorated with some new artwork. Picture: ITV
The bathroom looks absolutely stunning
The bathroom looks absolutely stunning. Picture: ITV
The new series of Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 28
The new series of Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 28. Picture: ITV

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When is the Love Island 2021 final?

When is the Love Island 2021 final?

Here's where you can buy all the girls' bikinis from episode one

Love Island bikinis: What all the girls wore for the first episode
How long will Love Island last?

How long will Love Island 2021 be on for?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral shirt dress from Albaray

Celebrities

EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith is in a relationship with Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh

Inside EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith’s relationship with Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh

Trending on Heart

The bride shared her story to Reddit (stock images)

Bride tells groom she'll cancel the wedding if he doesn't shave his beard for the big day

Lifestyle

Kimberley Walsh has given birth to her third son

Kimberley Walsh secretly gave birth to third son a month ago as she introduces baby Nate

Celebrities

When is Love Island 2021 on and how can I watch it?

What time is Love Island on tonight?

The first photos of Love Island 2021 have been revealed

Love Island 2021 first look as the boys and girls come face-to-face in the villa
Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper got married in September 2019

Who is Joel Dommett married to? Meet the Masked Singer host's wife Hannah Cooper

Celebrities