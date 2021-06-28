First look at Love Island villa following its incredible makeover for 2021 series

The Love Island villa looks incredible. Picture: ITV

Love Island villa pictures: the Love Island 2021 villa has been revamped for the new series.

Love Island 2021 *finally* kicks off this evening, and we could not be more excited for the return of our favourite show.

The ITV2 show was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it's been a whole two years since we were last treated to the summer series.

After an uncertain few weeks, it was recently confirmed that it will be back as normal in the Majorca villa we all know and love.

ITV have now released some pictures of the villa, and it's had a serious upgrade for the new series.

The dream home as been adorned with some swanky new artwork and neon lights, and there's also a 'dog house' and upgraded hideaway.

See below for all the incredible villa pics:

The villa has been given a revamp for the 2021 series. Picture: ITV

The villa has a huge front door leading inside. Picture: ITV

The legendary fire pit is back for the new series. Picture: ITV

The villa's garden is absolutely incredible. Picture: ITV

Neon signs are displayed around the villa. Picture: ITV

There is also a gym for the contestants to work out. Picture: ITV

The bedroom has been decorated with some new artwork. Picture: ITV

The bathroom looks absolutely stunning. Picture: ITV