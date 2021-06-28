When is the Love Island 2021 final?

Love Island final date: when will the final of the ITV2 show air and how many weeks will the 2021 series be on for?

Love Island 2021 is finally here, with the new summer series back on our screens after a two year hiatus.

The show was sadly cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus is back, but this new series will be back as normal in its Majorca villa.

As usual, the contestants will attempt to find love with their fellow contestants, with the two winners of the show competing to win a £50,000 prize.

Fans of the show will be aware that it tends to air for around two months before the winner is crowned - here's what we know about when the final is.











When is the Love Island 2021 final?

ITV have not yeah confirmed an official final date.

However, the show is due to run for eight weeks as usual, meaning the final should take place on or around Monday August 23.







Who are the confirmed Love Island contestants?

The full list of contestants is as follows:

Shannon Singh

Sharon Gaffka

Aaron Francis

Hugo Hammond

Liberty Poole

Jake Cornish

Kaz Kamwi

Brad McClelland

Chloe Burrows

Faye Winter

Toby Aromolaran

Who is the host of Love Island 2021?

Laura Whitmore has returned to host the show.

Speaking ahead of its launch, she said: "I am so excited to be back hosting. It’s been a year where I think we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives and I think everyone is ready for Love Island to be back – myself included. I’m really excited about seeing the Villa. I’ve never seen the Villa in Mallorca so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the Villa.

"It’s almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl. I haven’t met any of the Islanders yet but I’ve heard from the people behind the scenes that they are an incredible cast - it’s really exciting."

She added: "I’ve never worked a summer Love Island, so I’d normally be watching it on the telly. I really missed watching it. I couldn’t watch the news anymore. I needed something that was a bit more fun – I think everyone’s the same. Having the break from it has made people appreciate it more."