Jordan and India 'flirted secretly' for days, says ex Islander Chris Taylor

27 July 2019, 09:54 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 11:13

Jordan and India Love Island
Jordan and India get close on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

Love Island fans were left shocked last week when Jordan Hames suddenly confessed feelings for India Reynolds days after making Anna Vakili his girlfriend.

Anna Vakili Love Island
Anna Vakili was left heartbroken by Jordan's actions. Picture: ITV

But the pair had 'secretly flirted' for days in scenes which were not aired on TV, according to dumped housemate Chris Taylor.

Viewers watched on as Jordan confided in pal Curtis Pritchard that 'he looked forward to bumping into India everyday', with the dancer encouraging him to express his feelings to the brunette.

Chris Taylor Love Island
Chris Taylor was a hit for his banter and wild dress sense. Picture: ITV

Anna and Jordan then had a bust-up after the pharmacist angrily interrupted their chat. 

Cynics thought Jordan's head was turned because he and Anna had just narrowly escaped a dumping. Anna was left heartbroken and called Jordan's behaviour 'the worst the show's history.'

However Chris disagreed, saying: “I think the reason for Jordan’s actions were a lot deeper than a potential perception on the outside world.”

Fan favourite Chris and his partner Harley Brash were evicted alongside Jordan and Anna later in the week and he says the couple are going to see how their relationship goes.

He said: “I think Harley will agree with me. It’s really early doors for us, we didn’t get to spend loads and loads of time together in the villa.  

"It’s anyone’s guess at the moment. It could be a thing but we need to spend more time together in a real-life environment to know whether anything could work.”

Good luck!

