Jordan, Anna, Harley and Chris were DUMPED from the Love Island villa tonight

24 July 2019, 22:20

Tonight's episode had a brutal double dumping that saw four of the islanders leave the villa.

Jordan Hames, Anna Valiki, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash are the latests islanders to be dumped from Love Island.

Both couples were voted the least popular in the public vote and many a tear was shed between the islanders following their departure.

A whopping FOUR islanders were dumped tonight
A whopping FOUR islanders were dumped tonight. Picture: ITV

Jordan and Anna's journey has been up and down since the start, and they'd gone from being boyfriend and girlfriend to hating each other within a matter of two days due to Jordan's head being turned by India Reynolds.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash both entered the villa quite recently but were both steady favourites of the public, especially Chris, however, the pair have not had much time to blossom or develop as couple.

Chris and Harley left happy and excited for what the future holds
Chris and Harley left happy and excited for what the future holds. Picture: ITV

The duo said they were "on the path to love" when they left the villa, but Jordan and Anna's exit interview was not quite so smooth.

Anna said about Jordan "there's no need for us to be friends really" after he said he had "no regrets" despite making a few huge blunders when it came to their relationship.

The remaining couples are as follows:

Curtis and Maura

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Amber and Greg

Anton and Belle.

The Love Island final is just around the corner, and we can't wait to see who takes the £50k cash prize.

Tune in to ITV2 on Monday July 29th for the Love Island Final.

