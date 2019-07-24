Jordan Hames breaks silence on Anna Vakili break up after shock dumping

24 July 2019, 22:00 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 22:01

Jordan and Anna were one of the dumped couples tonight
Jordan and Anna were one of the dumped couples tonight. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The past few days have been an absolute whirlwind for the couple.

Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili have been dumped from the island tonight following a savage public vote.

The pair, who made their boyfriend and girlfriend relationship status official only a few days ago had a nasty breakup pretty much straight away, due to him apparently having feelings for India Reynolds.

Anna and Jordan left with Chris and Harley
Anna and Jordan left with Chris and Harley. Picture: ITV

Anna was heartbroken and Jordan showed no remorse, and even in his exit interview he said he had "no regrets whatsoever".

Speaking about the nasty breakup, the Mancunian model said: "I think Anna is a great girl. She’s beautiful. She’s got a lot of the things I do look for in a girl.

"I do think that because I was bouncing off India in the last couple of days, it made me realise there could be something that me and Anna were lacking."

READ MORE: Love Island UPROAR as fans accuse show producers of forcing Jordan to flirt with India

"When the whole thing blew up last night, it did raise a few red flags with me with the way things escalated. I like to sit down calmly and find out what the problem is.

"I do admit that I didn’t go about things in the right way, but I feel like I don’t want to get in heated arguments because that’s not me."

The 24-year-old continued to say that although things did not go down smoothly at all, "I don’t feel like I made any mistakes".

Poor Anna was heartbroken with the way Jordan treated her over the last few days
Poor Anna was heartbroken with the way Jordan treated her over the last few days. Picture: ITV

Anna did not have such an accepting attitude about the whole situation, but that is fully understandable.

The 28-year-old pharmacist said about Jordan: "I’m so disappointed in him and I’m hurt by him. I’m shocked."

She savagely added: "I don’t have anger towards him, if anything I feel sorry for him."

Anna and Jordan left the villa tonight in the double dumping along with Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, who are still together.

The Love Island final airs on Monday July 29th.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jordan, Anna, Harley and Chris left tonight

Jordan, Anna, Harley and Chris were DUMPED from the Love Island villa tonight
Jordan was spotted texting by viewers

Who is Jordan texting? Love Island fans baffled after model's spotted messaging mystery person
The Love Island sleeping schedule has been revealed

What time do the Love Island contestants wake up and when do they go to bed?
Love Island's new merchandise website has loads of new options

Where to buy the Love Island 2019 water bottle, suitcase and official merchandise
The hilarious names the contestants have chosen for their Love Island babies

What are the Love Island baby names? The hilarious monikers the contestants have chosen

Trending on Heart

Jordan Hames is Love Island's newest bombshell

How old is Jordan Hames? Love Island bombshell and model with his eye on Anna Vakili

Celebrities

The retro machine is an absolute steal, grab one quick!

B&M is selling a £35 Slush Puppy machine and people are going wild for it

Food & Health

Maura has become an internet sensation

8 of Maura Higgins' best Love Island quotes and moments

The 21-year-old is engaged to her long-term partner

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi announces engagement to partner of six years, Chandler Powell

Celebrities

Mel B has spoken out about her rumoured fling with Jess Glynne

Mel B responds to claims of a Jess Glynne 'romance'

Celebrities