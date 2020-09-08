Who is the Love Island USA narrator? Matthew Hoffman's career revealed

8 September 2020, 12:42

The Love Island USA narrator is Matthew Hoffman
The Love Island USA narrator is Matthew Hoffman. Picture: Instagram

Who is the Love Island USA narrator? Find out everything about Matthew Hoffman...

Love Island USA has kicked off on ITV2 after the UK version was cancelled this year.

But while we’re getting to know this year’s cast, there is one member of the team we are yet to meet - the narrator.

The second series is presented by Matthew Hoffman, who is giving his hilarious commentary on all the villa drama.

But who is the Love Island USA narrator and what else has he been in? Here’s what we know…

Matthew Hoffman is the narrator of Love Island USA
Matthew Hoffman is the narrator of Love Island USA. Picture: PA Images

Who is the Love Island USA narrator?

Matthew Hoffman, 48, is the voice of Love Island USA for the second year in a row.

YouTube fans might recognise him from interviews with movie stars as he has been on the red carpet of films such as Rocketman, Captain Marvel and Venom.

Read More: Where is Love Island USA 2020 filmed? Luxury villa location revealed

He was also a red carpet host at this year's Independent Spirit Awards and Tony Awards.

Matthew also has plenty of TV credits and presented a celeb competition show called The Games We Play and was a correspondent on The Fran Drescher Show.

While Love Island over in the UK would be nothing without hilarious voice over Iain Stirling, the executive producer of the US version said it is not a format they are used to across the pond.

David Eilenberg previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are utilising voiceover which we were very happy that CBS was committed to, because we think that is an integral part of the UK show but not a device that gets used very frequently in the US.”

And it looks as though Matthew is working just as hard as Iain.

With Love Island taking place in real time in the US, episodes are edited and put together a day in advance meaning he has to turn his script around in a matter of hours.

Now Read: How long is Love Island USA 2020 on for and when is the final?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Troy and Ashley from Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin?
Hairdresser's job advert for 'happy' stylist banned for 'discriminating' against unhappy people

Hairdresser's job advert for 'happy' stylist banned for 'discriminating' against unhappy people
Jo Frost was shocked at the latest couple on Supernanny

Supernanny Jo Frost blasts 'controlling' mum for spying on her kids with CCTV in their bedrooms
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her frilled shirt and black skirt

Celebrities

Lee and Jenny shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the caravan

Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny return to filming and share behind-the-scenes picture from caravan

Trending on Heart

There's a new Winnie the Pooh 50p on the way from Royal Mint

Royal Mint announces release of Winnie The Pooh 50p coin to celebrate 100th birthday

Lifestyle

David and Victoria reportedly caught coronavirus while in LA

David and Victoria Beckham 'feared they were super-spreaders after catching coronavirus in LA'

Celebrities

Will Eat Out To Help Out come back?

Is Eat Out To Help Out still running and will it return?

Food & Health

The Education Secretary has said pupils may need to go in on Saturdays

Kids could be forced to go to school on Saturdays to catch up, says Education Secretary

Lifestyle

Kaavan the elephant will be moving on to a better life

'World's loneliest elephant' who spent years in solitary allowed to leave zoo after 35 years

Lifestyle