Who is the Love Island USA narrator? Matthew Hoffman's career revealed

The Love Island USA narrator is Matthew Hoffman. Picture: Instagram

Who is the Love Island USA narrator? Find out everything about Matthew Hoffman...

Love Island USA has kicked off on ITV2 after the UK version was cancelled this year.

But while we’re getting to know this year’s cast, there is one member of the team we are yet to meet - the narrator.

The second series is presented by Matthew Hoffman, who is giving his hilarious commentary on all the villa drama.

But who is the Love Island USA narrator and what else has he been in? Here’s what we know…

Matthew Hoffman is the narrator of Love Island USA. Picture: PA Images

Who is the Love Island USA narrator?

Matthew Hoffman, 48, is the voice of Love Island USA for the second year in a row.

YouTube fans might recognise him from interviews with movie stars as he has been on the red carpet of films such as Rocketman, Captain Marvel and Venom.

Read More: Where is Love Island USA 2020 filmed? Luxury villa location revealed

He was also a red carpet host at this year's Independent Spirit Awards and Tony Awards.

Matthew also has plenty of TV credits and presented a celeb competition show called The Games We Play and was a correspondent on The Fran Drescher Show.

While Love Island over in the UK would be nothing without hilarious voice over Iain Stirling, the executive producer of the US version said it is not a format they are used to across the pond.

David Eilenberg previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are utilising voiceover which we were very happy that CBS was committed to, because we think that is an integral part of the UK show but not a device that gets used very frequently in the US.”

And it looks as though Matthew is working just as hard as Iain.

With Love Island taking place in real time in the US, episodes are edited and put together a day in advance meaning he has to turn his script around in a matter of hours.

Now Read: How long is Love Island USA 2020 on for and when is the final?