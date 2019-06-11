Amber 'pies' Michael after he attempts to kiss her on the terrace and Love Island fans aren't happy

11 June 2019, 21:41

The Geordie beautician turned Michael down
The Geordie beautician turned Michael down. Picture: ITV
By Mared Parry

Michael told Amber to 'come here' but she was too shy and refused to kiss him.

Michael and Amber is one of the cutest new forming couples on this year's Love Island.

The duo headed to the terrace after Michael asked Amber to head up there and they had a deep conversation about their feelings.

Read more: What do we know about Amber Gill the 21-year-old beautician from Newcastle

Amber was nervous when Michael admitted to having feelings
Amber was nervous when Michael admitted to having feelings. Picture: ITV

They both admitted to liking each other and confident Amber even admitted to being "shy" in his presence.

Michael asked her to come in for a kiss but Amber refused to and later admitted in the beach hut it was down to her having "bad breath" as she "just drank a coke".

Read more: Who is Michael Griffiths the hunky fireman from Liverpool?

Fans aren't happy with Amber and desperately want the couple to kiss.

Plenty headed to Twitter to air their grievances:

However, the couple turned things around quite quickly as they had a cuddle in the outdoor beds.

Amber admitted candidly to Michael that it was down to her needing a quick bit of mouthwash, and the couple had their first kiss.

Joe witnessed the whole thing and did a leap of joy after seeing the happy couple finally sealing it with a snog.

The couple shared a kiss outside
The couple shared a kiss outside. Picture: ITV

We're sure the #Mamber fans will be overjoyed that the couple have now finally admitted their feelings for each other.

But this is Love Island, and anything could happen...

