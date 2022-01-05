How to apply for Love Island 2022

5 January 2022, 13:46

You could join the Love Island 2022 line up
Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How can I apply for Love Island 2022? Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

It might be cold and rainy outside, but we have already got Love Island 2022 on our minds.

Yep, everyone’s favourite dating show will be back this summer with a new bunch of singletons hoping to find The One.

And if you want a slice of the sunny action, applications for the eight series of the ITV2 favourite are now officially open.

Announcing the news on their Instagram page, ITV2 shared a link to the application process.

Do you want to join the Love Island 2022 cast?
Picture: ITV

They wrote: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

How to apply for Love Island 2022

As always, applicants must be over the age of 18, not employed by ITV or a relative of anyone who works at ITV, and must hold a valid passport.

Hopefuls must also be exclusively available for a minimum of 10 consecutive weeks.

Other than that, you're all set to have the summer of your life by visiting the application page HERE.

Questions include ‘how would your friends and family describe you?’, ‘what are your hobbies and interests?’ and ‘who is your celebrity crush?’

All seems pretty simple, right?

If successful, you could find yourself following in the footsteps of 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon who won over the public back in July.

While a fair few of the Islanders are scouted by ITV producers from social media and club appearances, some do make it onto the show through the audition process.

You can apply to be on Love Island 2022
Picture: ITV

Out of the original 2021 line up, five applied to be on the show – Sharon Gaffka, Jake Cornish, Hugo Hammond, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

But with thousands of applications coming in every year, it’s no surprise that the audition process is tough.

After filling out the form of questions and sending over an audition video, around 1000 applicants make it through to the final rounds where they are interviewed by the producers.

Eyal Booker, who starred on season four of the show, previously told Closer Magazine: "You're sat in a room with 50 other guys filling out a form and they take you in one by one.

"Then it's just call back after call back, meeting with this person and that person, filming you filming you filming you and then all of a sudden they're like you're going on the show tomorrow."

