Love Island Australia 2022 reveal why they cancelled Casa Amor this year

14 December 2022, 09:46

Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year
Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year. Picture: Channel Nine/ITV

Love Island Australia 2022: Will there be a Casa Amor this year?

**Warning Love Island Australia 2022 spoilers below**

It's one of the most dramatic moments of Love Island, but this year the Australian version of the show has cancelled Casa Amor.

Translating to ‘house of Love’ in Spanish, Casa Amor is described as the 'ultimate test' of the islanders’ relationships and usually takes place around four weeks into the series.

It sees the men and women split into two villas with one group staying in the original villa, and the other taken to Casa Amor.

There will not be a Casa Amor in Love Island Australia
There will not be a Casa Amor in Love Island Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

With the segment lasting around a week, the groups are met with bombshells who will try to 'turn their heads'.

This then has explosive results when the villas are reunited once more and have to decide whether to stay with their original couple or pick new bombshells.

But this year there will no Casa Amor on Love Island Australia, here's everything we know...

Why is there no Casa Amor on Love Island Australia?

The Australian franchise of the show has given it a miss this year, with the news confirmed by bombshell Maddy.

The 26-year-old was dumped from the Island in week six after she failed to find a love connection in the villa.

Casa Amor has been cancelled this year
Casa Amor has been cancelled this year. Picture: ITV

When speaking to Who about her time in the villa she said: "I wasn't expecting it. Like I was expecting I was going to have to go at some point. But it's a shame because I really would have liked to explore that connection with Mitch, bombshell Mitch."

She added: "Once I knew Casa Amor wouldn’t be happening this season, I sort of accepted my fate."

Love Island Australia was pre-recorded this year, with all the Islanders heading to Spain back in the summer.

It will be wrapping up on ITVBe in the next couple of weeks, with fans finally finding out who is crowned the winner.

