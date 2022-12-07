Married at First Sight Australia’s Samantha Moitzi reacts to ex Al Perkins joining Love Island

Al Perkins has joined Love Island 2022. Picture: Nine

Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Al Perkins and when was he on Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight Australia’s Samantha Moitzi has responded to her ex Al Perkins joining Love Island.

The pair married on the reality show earlier this year, before swiftly calling time on their romance.

Now, Al is attempting to find love again on Love Island, with Sam saying he is ‘much better suited’ to the show.

Speaking to fans on Instagram, the 27-year-old admitted: “I mean from... I don't know, maybe not day one [of MAFS] but like, it was pretty clear very quickly to me that Al and I wanted very different things.

Sam was on Married at First Sight Australia with Al. Picture: Nine

“I think Love Island is much more suited to him, his personality and what he's looking for. I wish him all the best, and I hope he does find what he is looking for.”

Sam also spoke out about the backlash she received from MAFS viewers at the time, adding: “Everyone was saying I wasn't giving him a chance when I was like... ‘We don't want the same things!’

“We're very different people, and I want to settle down, so yes. But I wish him all the best!”

So, who is Al Perkins and when was he on MAFS?

Al Perkins has joined Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram

How old is Al Perkins?

Al Perkins is 26-years-old and is from Sydney in Australia.

What is Al Perkins’ job?

Al was a carpenter for nearly a decade in Sydney, but became an overnight reality star on MAFS.

He has now carved his career on social media, with 274,000 followers on Instagram.

After joining Love Island, the star has been described as ‘the life of the party’ and is sure to win over the women of the villa.

Al Perkins on Love Island 2022. Picture: Nine

When was Al Perkins on Married at First Sight?

Al became a fan favourite on Married At First Sight Australia in February 2022.

He didn’t find love on the show as Samantha decided Al was ‘too immature’ for her.

Despite Al vowing to win Samantha over again, the couple chose to walk away from the very last commitment ceremony single.

