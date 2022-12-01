When was Love Island Australia 2022 filmed?

Love Island Australia season 4 was filmed earlier this year. Picture: Nine/Instagram

How long ago was Love Island Australia filmed and has it finished? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island Australia series 4 spoilers below**

Love Island Australia is here with a brand new series and it's back in it's home of Spain.

This time around, the Islanders include tradies, AFL players, ﻿and plenty of people looking for The One.

But when was Love Island filmed and when did it air in Australia? Here's what we know...

Andre was the first person to have been dumped from Love Island Australia. Picture: Nine

When was Love Island filmed?

Love Island Australia 2022 was filmed in August 2022 in a first-ever pre-recorded format.

Season 4 of the reality show premiered Down Under on Monday, October 31 at 6pm on 9Now, with new episodes dropping nightly from Monday to Thursday.

This year, the stars enjoyed the sunshine in Mallorca in a brand new villa which was designed by Rodney Brundson.

The home features a bedroom, pool area, outdoor kitchen, upstairs makeup room, terrace, outdoor shower, gym and of course, a firepit.

Tina and Mitch won Love Island Australia 2021. Picture: Nine

This comes after Tina and Mitch were crowned the winners of Love Island Australia 2021 and walked away with $50,000 between them.

They survived being apart during Casa Amor, both remaining loyal to each other, and went from strength to strength in the outside world.

Unfortunately, by February 2022, these two announced their spilt a day after Valentine's Day due to the distance between them. Will this year's contestants have more luck?

