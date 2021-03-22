Love Island Australia series two cast: Where is Margarita Smith now?

22 March 2021, 08:41

Margarita was a bombshell on Love Island Australia
Margarita was a bombshell on Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

What happened with Margarita Smith and Blake Williamson? Here's everything we know about the Love Island Australia star...

**Warning Love Island Australia series two spoilers below**

Love Island Australia has well and truly hooked us this Spring.

As we get ready to watch the UK version in a few months, the second season of Australia’s reality dating show has been warming us up.

The show was originally filmed all the way back in 2019, but over here, we are just watching the drama unfold.

And one of the final Islanders to arrive at the villa was Margarita Smith who joined the show as a bombshell.

Margarita Smith was coupled with Blake Williamson on Love Island Australia
Margarita Smith was coupled with Blake Williamson on Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram

She went on to enjoy dates with the likes of Adam Farrugia and Matt Zukowsk, before forming a connection with fellow newcomer Blake Williamson.

Unfortunately, things didn’t last very long when Blake cut things off with Margarita when she told the fellow girls about the night they’d spent together.

Read More: Love Island Australia season 2: What happened with Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia?

After saying that Blake was "bottom heavy", Blake was furious and the couple settled on just being friends.

The couple were then voted out of the villa just days into their experience.

So, where is Margarita now and what happened to her after the show?

Where is Margarita Smith now?

After being dumped from the Island five days following her arrival, Margarita has gone on to be a social media influencer.

She currently has almost 200k followers on Instagram, and often sells products such as clothes and make up.

The reality star has also switched up her look, and went blonde for a short while, before dyeing it brown again.

Speaking about her appearance, Margarita has also hit out at former co-star Adam Farrugia after he called her 'fake' and said he preferred a more 'natural' girl.

Margarita said she loves her appearance after confession to breast implants and a nose job.

She claimed her decision to go under the knife had nothing to do with feeling insecure, telling Daily Mail Australia: “I've always been a really confident person, my whole life.

“I've never actually sat there and thought, ‘Oh, I don't like this.’ I liked my boobs before. I thought they were fantastic!

“But, to be honest, I've always liked that dolled up, fake look.”

Now Read: Love Island Australia's Isabelle Green is now a mum two years after the show

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A Meghan Markle lookalike appeared on This Morning today

Meghan Markle lookalike reveals she's been targeted by cruel trolls

Lifestyle

How many episodes of Your Honour are there?

How many episodes of Your Honor are there?

Line of Duty viewers noticed a continuity error in the first episode

Line of Duty fans spot continuity blunder during tense robbery scene
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her stallion print midi dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Kellie Bright is pregnant with her third child after IVF treatment

EastEnders' Kellie Bright, 44, is pregnant with 'miracle' third child after undergoing IVF treatment

Trending on Heart

This TikTok pizza box folding hack will blow your mind

Pizza box folding hack lets you keep leftovers in the fridge without taking up loads of room

Lifestyle

Abbie Quinnen has spoken out following the horrific accident

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen breaks silence following horror accident which left her with third-degree burns

Celebrities

Dr Ranj shocks All Star Musicals viewers as he unveils 'incredible' singing voice

Dr Ranj shocks All Star Musicals viewers as he unveils 'incredible' singing voice

Celebrities

A paramedic has warned against giving young children small easter eggs

Paramedic issues urgent warning about the dangers of giving kids small Easter eggs

Lifestyle

The bride's story was shared to Reddit (stock images)

Bride upset after guest fills seven takeaway boxes with food from the buffet

Lifestyle