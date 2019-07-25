Curtis Pritchard branded a 'snake' by Love Island viewers after his terrible advice

By Naomi Bartram

The professional ballroom dancer has been branded a 'fool' and a 'snake' for giving Jordan Hames awful relationship advice.

Curtis Pritchard has been riling up a fair few of the Love Island villa's young ladies as of late.

The professional dancer has fallen out with most of the women in the villa, even his other half Maura Higgins after he told Jordan Hames he should pursue things with India Reynolds, despite him having only just asked Anna Vakili to be his girlfriend.

During a chat about Jordan’s feelings for India, Curtis told him to explore these feelings, and said it was "brave" to take the risk.

Curtis was branded a 'snake' after his advice to Jordan. Picture: ITV

And following Jordan and Anna’s shock dumping last night, fans of the show were not impressed with 23-year-old Curtis, and branded him a ‘snake’ on social media.

Former Love Island star Gabby Allen slammed: ““It was BRAVE for doing it” !!!!!! Brave???!! Omg Curtis is CANCELLED mate. Get him out. #LoveIsland”

“I think Curtis is a BIG Timee snake. He literally tells people want they want to hear. He's been getting people out left and right through wrong and bad advices. #LoveIslandUK,” another fan said.

While a third blasted: “GO HOME CURTIS YOURE A SNAKE #loveIsland”

And a fourth added: “why is Curtis acting like he’s Jordan’s spin doctor? why is this boy SO desperate to let his boys get away with everything #LoveIsland,” another said.

“Curtis only does things to make himself look good” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vgEuLkJPXj — Isabelle (@isabxlle16) July 24, 2019

Curtis is such a SNAKE! #loveisland — Danyelle 🇰🇳🇦🇬 (@DMgrs_x) July 24, 2019

They're all gunning for Curtis. All he did was give rubbish advice. But who cares. Off with his head! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KD28Ri6kUx — Eimear (@MissEims) July 24, 2019

Back in the villa, Curtis' was also questioned by newbie Greg O’Shea who has now become a national hero for sticking up for Anna.

The Irish Islander asked: "Did you tell him to have a chat with India without speaking to Anna? What was your thought process behind that?"

Maura then went to call out her partner for his role in Jordan's 'emotional cheating', as she told him: "Wow. That’s cheating Curtis."

When Curtis continued to defend his friend, Maura asked: "Would you do the same thing if I was your girlfriend?"

To which he admitted: "I'm not going to lie to you. I don't know what I would do,” as Maura angrily stormed off calling him "a pr***".

Luckily, the pair managed to patch things up just in time for the baby challenge.

Meanwhile, after being voted out by viewers, Jordan has since broken his silence on the Anna drama.

Speaking about the nasty split, the Mancunian model claimed he had “no regrets whatsoever”, as he said: "I think Anna is a great girl. She’s beautiful. She’s got a lot of the things I do look for in a girl.

"I do think that because I was bouncing off India in the last couple of days, it made me realise there could be something that me and Anna were lacking."

He then added: "I do admit that I didn’t go about things in the right way, but I feel like I don’t want to get in heated arguments because that’s not me.

“I don’t feel like I made any mistakes".

