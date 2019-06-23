Has Maura Higgins had plastic surgery? Love Island star before and after

23 June 2019, 12:28 | Updated: 23 June 2019, 13:25

Maura's polished appearance has raised eyebrows
Maura's polished appearance has raised eyebrows. Picture: Getty / ITV

She certainly looks different

She has wowed fans on Love Island 2019, but many have noted how her appearance has changed from before entering the villa, even speculating that she has had plastic surgery to look how she does today.

People have commented that she looks very different from her pre-Love Island snaps to how she looks on the show today.

This is how she looked in 2012:

However, Maura Higgins' mum has come to her defence saying that she only looks different due to ageing.

She says: "She’s 28 now. She has matured. She never got plastic surgery ever. The only thing she ever got done – and she never hid it, she had it up on her own Instagram – was she got some lip filler.

View this post on Instagram

Monday 💤

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

"Because she had quite thin lips. And that was the height of it. So that’s the only thing. She never had plastic surgery ever. That’s terrible stuff."

She has however confirmed that she has had hair extensions in this Instagram post:

Maura has caused a stir since joining the villa as she made her move on boxer Tommy Fury after she repeatedly tried to kiss him despite his resistance. The 20-year-old decided to stick with Molly-Mae during re-coupling, leaving the bombshell single in the villa as she was whisked off to enjoy dates with Tom Walker and fellow island newbie Jordan Hames.

The Islander's former fiancé has called out her behaviour, branding her "fake" and "fame-hungry".

The contestants took part in a steamy kissing challenge that saw the boys rate the girls out of ten.

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood hinted that model friend Maura Higgins may not be telling the truth.

Strictly star Pasha Kovalev has been reportedly robbed by thugs on mopeds in North London.

Love Island's Lucie and Maura shared bikinis

Joe Swash misses newborn son Rex's first ever cheeky smile.

Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson and Love Island's Zara McDermott confirm their relationship on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon admitted to fans her mum had to force her out the house with baby Rex.

Ryan Thomas proposed to his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh during a romantic break in Italy.

The happy couple seem smitten with eachother

