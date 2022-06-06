How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

How many weeks is Love Island 2022 on for and when does it finish? Here's what we know...

Love Island 2022 is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

While host Laura Whitmore has returned for her third year in a row, the contestants have moved into a completely different villa in Spain.

So, as we get to know the new stars of the show, fans have been wondering how long they can enjoy the show for. Here’s what we know…

Here's when the new Love Island series finishes. Picture: ITV

How long will Love Island 2022 be on for?

We don’t know exactly how long the new series of Love Island will be on for, but it is thought to be around eight weeks.

Previous summer series’ of Love Island have been 49 episodes each, so we can expect the new season to be a similar length.

If this is correct, Love Island is thought to finish around August 1 after kicking off on June 6.

During the tense final, the couple named the favourite by the public could win £50,000 if they choose to share the prize money.

Love Island usually airs for eight weeks. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show will have noticed the cast are in a completely different home this year, with show bosses still looking around for a new villa in March.

The beautiful building has a huge 20-metre swimming pool, large gym and the biggest fire pit yet.

It also has six bedrooms, with Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, saying: “We didn’t own [the last villa], we rented it, and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy. It is going to be marvellous…. Yes, it is going to be in Majorca. It is going to be a great [series].”

The new series of Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on the ITV Hub, but you’ll need a valid UK TV license to watch it.