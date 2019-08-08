Here's how much Love Island winners Amber and Greg can charge per Instagram post

8 August 2019, 11:52

Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram
Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island's Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea will be able to charge a huge amount of money per Instagram post.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were the unexpected winners of Love Island 2019 after beating early favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to the top spot.

But while the duo bagged their share of £50k for being crowned the King and Queen of the villa, it turns out they’re set to earn a whole lot more than that in the coming months.

In fact, experts have now estimated the pair will make a six-figure sum EACH over the next year as fashion companies, makeup brands and other huge retailers battle for their business.

So, as Amber, 21, and Greg, 25, get set to become social media superstars, here’s how much will they be able to charge companies to advertise their products on Instagram...

Read More: Love Island winner Amber Gill pays subtle tribute to Greg O’Shea on This Morning as he returns to Ireland

How much can Amber and Greg charge per Instagram post?

According to The Sun, the pair can charge around a whopping £10,000 per Instagram post.

Speaking to the publication, an insider revealed: "They will have a golden 12 months and the aim will be for them to make more than a £1 million each in that time.

“If they don’t break the £1 million mark then they are being badly advised. They should be picking up £10,000 per post because once the new series comes around that figure will drop to £1,000 or even less."

Read More: Maura Higgins reacts to Curtis' revelation he's 'open to a relationship with a man'

Another source said that Amber is also expected to follow in the footsteps of previous Love Island stars such as Olivia Attwood and Dani Dyer and bag her own clothing line which could be worth up to £250,000.

Unfortunately, it’s not the same story for some of the other contestants, who will expect to pocket just a fraction of that at £200 or £300 per Insta post.

The insider added: "As for the people who were booted out early, if they’ve only got a few a couple of thousand followers on Insta then they are looking at £200 or £300 a post – or even just some free stuff and no payment."

This comes after beautician Amber revealed she’s determined to keep her job at her salon.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: "I'll definitely keep working with my auntie. We'll still have the salon, and I'll build from that - the goal would be opening a few more salons together.

"That was the idea before Love Island, so hopefully we'll see what we can do."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

According to a superfan of the show, Rachel carried her first child for an entire year before giving birth to baby Emma.

Friends fan spots 'HUGE ERROR' in Rachel's pregnancy timeline as dates 'don't add up'
Netflix fans are getting excited for GLOW season 3

GLOW season 3: Netflix release date, cast and trailer

Here's the official Strictly Come Dancing line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 official line up: These are all the confirmed celebrities
Jade Goody's documentary aired last night

Jade Goody documentary leaves viewers in tears as heartbreaking past is revealed by mum Jackiey
Here's what the Big Brother series 3 cast are doing now

Where are the Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast now? From PJ Ellis to Alex Sibley

Trending on Heart

Joe Swash has opened up about wanting more kids

Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

Celebrities

Mum, 45, buys herself and daughter matching lip fillers for "princess" Mariah's 21st birthday.

Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

Beauty

Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th

Carluccio's are launching VEGAN croissants for just £1

Food & Health

The Backstreet boys all have wives

Who are the Backstreet Boys' wives? Brian, Nick, Howie, AJ and Kevin's partners revealed

Celebrities

The pair were tapped out late last night

Lady C hints at Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham 'rompy pompy' after pair miss their This Morning slot

Celebrities

Fans have gone wild over this photo of David Beckham

David Beckham sends fans wild as they spot ‘huge bulge’ in holiday photo with Victoria

Celebrities