Here's how much Love Island winners Amber and Greg can charge per Instagram post

Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island's Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea will be able to charge a huge amount of money per Instagram post.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were the unexpected winners of Love Island 2019 after beating early favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to the top spot.

But while the duo bagged their share of £50k for being crowned the King and Queen of the villa, it turns out they’re set to earn a whole lot more than that in the coming months.

In fact, experts have now estimated the pair will make a six-figure sum EACH over the next year as fashion companies, makeup brands and other huge retailers battle for their business.

So, as Amber, 21, and Greg, 25, get set to become social media superstars, here’s how much will they be able to charge companies to advertise their products on Instagram...

How much can Amber and Greg charge per Instagram post?

According to The Sun, the pair can charge around a whopping £10,000 per Instagram post.

Speaking to the publication, an insider revealed: "They will have a golden 12 months and the aim will be for them to make more than a £1 million each in that time.

“If they don’t break the £1 million mark then they are being badly advised. They should be picking up £10,000 per post because once the new series comes around that figure will drop to £1,000 or even less."

Another source said that Amber is also expected to follow in the footsteps of previous Love Island stars such as Olivia Attwood and Dani Dyer and bag her own clothing line which could be worth up to £250,000.

Unfortunately, it’s not the same story for some of the other contestants, who will expect to pocket just a fraction of that at £200 or £300 per Insta post.

The insider added: "As for the people who were booted out early, if they’ve only got a few a couple of thousand followers on Insta then they are looking at £200 or £300 a post – or even just some free stuff and no payment."

This comes after beautician Amber revealed she’s determined to keep her job at her salon.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: "I'll definitely keep working with my auntie. We'll still have the salon, and I'll build from that - the goal would be opening a few more salons together.

"That was the idea before Love Island, so hopefully we'll see what we can do."