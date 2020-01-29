Love Island fans shocked as Mike is forced to choose between Sophie and Leanne in brutal dumping

Mike was forced to choose between Leanne and Sophie...

Love Island has well and truly heated up after Leanne Amaning was dumped from the Island following the most brutal re-coupling yet.

This evening, it was up to the boys to decide which of the girls they wanted to partner up with following the arrival of bombshell's Wallace Wilson and Demi Jones.

Unfortunately, Leanne ended up bidding farewell to the villa after her ex Mike Boateng chose to couple up with Sophie Piper instead.

And viewers were shocked over the decision, as one said on Twitter: "I'm gonna be sick."

"OMG LEANNE IM IN SHOCK," said another, while a third added: "WOWWWWW MIKE THIS IS HUGE #loveisland."

Mike recently turned his attention to Sophie after being brutally dumped by Leanne.

Rochelle Humes’ sister told Mike: "Just because you two didn't work, it doesn't mean it can't work with someone else who comes in."

Mike picked Sophie to couple up with. Picture: ITV

To which he replied: "Why someone who comes in? Why not someone who's already here?"

Talking to Callum, Mike later said: "Potentially there could be people in here already,” before Sophie’s name was brought up.

He later added: “I'm going in all guns blazing.”

The boys picked the girls they wanted to couple up with. Picture: ITV

But Sophie wasn't the only one Mike has his eye on, as Jess Gale became the focus of his attention during the day.

Elsewhere in the recoupling, Callum Jones chose current love interest Shaugna Phillips, while Finley Tapp went for Paige Turley.

Love Island favourite Nas Majeed finally lucked in with new girl Demi Jones, and fellow bombshell Wallace Wilson picked Rebecca Gormley.

Luke Trotman partnered up with Siannise Fudge, while Luke Mabbot went with Jess Gale.

