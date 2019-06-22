Love Island's Olivia Attwood hints Maura Higgins is lying about past lovers

22 June 2019, 10:46

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood hinted that model friend Maura Higgins may not be telling the truth.
Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood hinted that model friend Maura Higgins may not be telling the truth. Picture: Getty/ITV

The former Islander "raises eyebrows" over claims her grid girl pal has only slept with five men

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has hinted that Irish model Maura Higgins may not be telling the truth about her past love life.

The 28-year-old reality star reportedly raised eyebrows at claims the new Islander had only slept with five men, suggesting she was lying about her sexual history.

Olivia, who starred in the 2017 series of the ITV2 hit show, became friends with Maura when the two worked together as Motorsport Grid Girls for Monster Energy, but seemed shocked by her recent romp revelations.

Olivia Attwood reportedly raised eyebrows at claims friend Maura had only slept with five men.
Olivia Attwood reportedly raised eyebrows at claims friend Maura had only slept with five men. Picture: Getty

The reality star told The Sun: “I know Maura. We used to work together. All I know about her is what you see.”

However when asked about Maura's admission she'd only been with a handful of people, Liv's facial expression changed.

Allegedly "raising an eyebrow" at the claims, the former Celebs Go Dating star said: “If that is what she said we will all go along with that.”

When quizzed about her reaction, the Surrey-born star joked that she "couldn't possibly comment".

And when asked about the Irish star's suggestion that she had a boyfriend of nine years, she rolled her eyes and replied: “I mean don't we all?”

Maura opened up about her dating history earlier this week, much to the shock of her co-stars who thought her non-stop sex talk meant that her number was much higher.

She said: “I've only slept with five people. I swear on my life."

Love rival Molly-Mae Hague screeched: "What? Come off it. You are messing."

Maura replied: "Hello - I was in a nine-year relationship and a two-year relationship. How would I have slept with anymore?"

The new Islander reportedly dated car salesman James Finnegan for almost a decade after meeting at school.

The couple got engaged when she was 23-years-old but broke things off in 2017.

She then went on to date famous boxer Barry McGuigan's son Shane, but split last year.

Now single, the flirty contestant has been causing controversy with her steamy antics since entering the Spanish villa.

The professional ring girl from County Longford shocked viewers with her forward behaviour towards Tommy Fury.

Fans were gobsmacked when she told the boxer he gave her "f***y flutters" after asking him to share a bed with her.

But Tommy has since picked Molly-Mae to stay coupled up with, leaving Maura on the hunt for a new man.

Love Island continues this Sunday, June 23rd, at 9pm on ITV2.

