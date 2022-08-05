Why Love Island's Jacques O'Neill is 'missing from the reunion'

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill will reportedly be missing from the reunion show set to air this weekend.

Love Island fans rejoice because the much anticipated reunion show is airing this weekend.

This means all our favourite Islanders from the series will be joining host Laura Whitmore for an evening of drama.

But one man who is thought to have missed the reunion special is Jacques O’Neill after he quit the show before the final.

Here’s what we know…

Jacque O'Neill quit Love Island. Picture: ITV

Why is Jacques O’Neill not at the Love Island reunion?

Jacques is reportedly absent from the Love Island reunion which was filmed on Thursday and is set to play out on ITV2 on Sunday.

The 23-year-old rugby player allegedly didn’t want to come face-to-face with his former partner Paige Thorne and her new romantic interest Adam Collard.

A source told The Sun : “Everybody is getting together for a huge party tonight in London. ITV has put everyone up in a hotel so there’s no need for anyone to miss out.

“Unfortunately Jacques has decided he’s just not ready to see Paige quite yet and especially not with Adam.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard are now together. Picture: ITV

“He’s made the decision to wait for a more suitable moment to talk to her again after everything he’s been through.”

This comes after Paige opened up about Jacques leaving the villa last week, as she said: “Honestly, I had a feeling that he was going to leave. It was really hard hearing him say it out loud, but I knew there was nothing I could say to make him want to change his mind.

“I knew that wouldn’t be right. I fully supported his decision, absolutely I could never have sat there and asked him to stay.”

She added: “It did cross my mind a little bit to leave with him, but things hadn’t been 100% all the way through, and the fact that they weren’t was what made me think.

“The fact that I stayed and I gave 100% to the experience and found something new and something more suited towards me just goes to show that everything happens for a reason.”