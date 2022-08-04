When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

4 August 2022, 15:01

What time is the Love Island 2022 reunion and when is it on? Here's what we know...

Love Island is officially over and we're absolutely gutted.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned champions of the reality show this year, gaining a whopping 64% of the vote.

Runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen got 14.47%, while third-placed Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope took 11.77% of the votes.

But while we're already missing all the villa challenges and brutal dumpings, the Love Island drama isn't quite over yet.

So, when is the reunion show and what can we expect? Find out everything...

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

The reunion for Love Island 2022 is set to take place this Sunday, August 7 at 9pm on ITV2.

You'll be able to stream the episode on the ITV Hub where you can also catch up on the drama after it has aired.

The afterparty will be hosted by Laura Whitmore and is set to feature all the Islanders from series eight, including the Casa Amor bombshells.

This means we'll probably see plenty of awkward encounters between the likes of Coco Lodge and Andrew Le Page.

Previous reunion episodes usually see Laura providing some exclusive interviews as well as opinions of celebrity guests and Love Island super fans.

Prepare for some drama in the Love Island reunion
Prepare for some drama in the Love Island reunion. Picture: ITV

After Sunday you won't have to wait long until everyone's favourite dating show is back on our screens, as January 2023 will see the return of Winter Love Island.

Back in 2020, singletons headed to South Africa for the first time in bid to find The One (and win £50,000).

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have been the only winners of the winter version so far, when they beat Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman to the crown.

Director of reality commissioning and controller for ITV2, Paul Mortimer, said: "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

