Scottish hunk and flame-haired beauty will enter Love Island villa tonight

27 January 2020, 15:21 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 15:24

Demi and Wallace will head into the villa tonight
Demi and Wallace will head into the villa tonight. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Wallace Wilson and Demi Jones are the newest additions to the Cape Town villa.

Love Island is seriously heating up and just when you think things might be stable for a few days... they send in a bunch of new islanders!

Demi Jones from Portsmouth and Wallace Wilson from Inverness are the two new sexy contestants who'll be heading in tonight, and here's all you need to know about them.

Greg and Demi walk in together tonight
Greg and Demi walk in together tonight. Picture: ITV

Who is bombshell Demi Jones?

New islander Demi Jones hails from Portsmouth and is 21 years old.

The redhead beauty works as a style advisor at a boutique and is also an University of Winchester graduate, with a degree in Archeology and History.T

he intelligent beauty's dream career is to work in Rome as a museum curator, but she adds this'll be "after I've learnt Italian".

Who is Wallace Wilson and what is his job?

Wallace Wilson hails all the way from Inverness in the Scottish highlands and works as a personal trainer for his own brand, Dynomorph Fitness.

He is 24 years old and reckons he's got "the perfect balance between competitiveness, humour and energy."

As well as his PT job, Wallace works as a model and is signed to Colours Agency, who describe themselves as the biggest agency in Scotland.

The ripped fitness fanatic rates himself an 8 out of 10 and says his eyes are his best feature.

Wallace is the first Scottish guy to enter the villa this season

Who is new Love Islander Wallace Wilson and what's the Scottish hunk's Instagram?
Demi is the new islander and we can't wait to see what effect she has on the villa

Who is new Love Island bombshell Demi Jones? Job, Instagram and type revealed
