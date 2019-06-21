Love Island viewers left disgusted as the girls start sharing bikinis in the villa

21 June 2019, 21:41

Love Island's Lucie and Maura shared bikinis
Love Island's Lucie and Maura shared bikinis. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island viewers have spotted Lucie and Maura sharing swimwear, and they are not impressed.

The Love Island girls are getting closer and closer in the villa, and are even at a point where they're sharing clothes.

However, eagle-eyed fans have also spotted some of the girls have been sharing bikinis, and they're not impressed.

In tonight's episode, Maura could been seen wearing one of Lucie's bikinis, and fan have labelled it 'gross'.

As the girls were getting ready for the day, they could be seen swapping swimwear.

Fans have labelled the habit in the villa 'gross'
Fans have labelled the habit in the villa 'gross'. Picture: ITV

One fan commented on Twitter: "Does anybody else find the bikini sharing a little bit gross or am I just being weird again?"

Another person added: "I really hope this #LoveIsland has a washing machine on site."

One person commented that sharing bikini tops is fine, but bottoms are a "no no".

The girls have already become loved for their fashion in the villa, with Lucie in particular showing off some great swimwear by the Love Island pool.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Islanders have been sharing swimwear
Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Islanders have been sharing swimwear. Picture: ITV

Fans were desperate to find out where her lightening bolt colour one piece was from, as well as a monochrome swimsuit.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The happy couple seem smitten with eachother

Love Island viewers' opinion on Amber Gill flips completely as they back her and Michael to win
Love Island's think they've spotted an imposter

Love Island viewers spot 'imposter' in the villa as girls pose by the pool
Oti Mabuse has opened up about her body insecurities

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse ‘in tears’ over body insecurities after first costume fitting
The Love Island final is set to air in a few weeks time

When does Love Island 2019 end and what date is the finale?

Ed Sheeran appears as himself in Yesterday

Chris Martin was first choice for Ed Sheeran's part in Yesterday, director Danny Boyle reveals

Trending on Heart

The uniform has divided opinion among parents

Parents shock as primary school ditches school uniform for tracksuits

News

Getting rid of your bags is actually quite simple

Here's how you can get rid of your eye bags permanently in less than 10 minutes

Beauty

Mrs Hinch pregnant: Due date, gender, husband

Mrs Hinch pregnancy: Cleaning guru's baby details revealed from name to date of birth and husband

Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch has given birth to a baby boy

Mrs Hinch gives birth to a baby boy and reveals sweet name choice

Celebrities

Amy is not happy in tonight's episode

Amy Hart fuming as Curtis Pritchard kisses Arabella Chi on tonight's Love Island