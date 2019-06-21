Love Island viewers left disgusted as the girls start sharing bikinis in the villa

Love Island's Lucie and Maura shared bikinis. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island viewers have spotted Lucie and Maura sharing swimwear, and they are not impressed.

The Love Island girls are getting closer and closer in the villa, and are even at a point where they're sharing clothes.

However, eagle-eyed fans have also spotted some of the girls have been sharing bikinis, and they're not impressed.

In tonight's episode, Maura could been seen wearing one of Lucie's bikinis, and fan have labelled it 'gross'.

As the girls were getting ready for the day, they could be seen swapping swimwear.

Fans have labelled the habit in the villa 'gross'. Picture: ITV

One fan commented on Twitter: "Does anybody else find the bikini sharing a little bit gross or am I just being weird again?"

Another person added: "I really hope this #LoveIsland has a washing machine on site."

One person commented that sharing bikini tops is fine, but bottoms are a "no no".

The girls have already become loved for their fashion in the villa, with Lucie in particular showing off some great swimwear by the Love Island pool.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Islanders have been sharing swimwear. Picture: ITV

Fans were desperate to find out where her lightening bolt colour one piece was from, as well as a monochrome swimsuit.

