Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

20 October 2022, 08:15 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 08:45

Congratulations are in order because Shaughna Phillips has announced she is going to be a mum.

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has announced she is pregnant with her first baby. 

The 28-year-old, who features in the winter spin-off back in 2020, shared the news with her followers with a sweet video on Instagram. 

Shaughna is expecting her child with her boyfriend, whose identity hasn’t yet been revealed.

“Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍,” she simply wrote alongside the emotional post, before adding her baby is due in March 2023.

Shaughna Phillips revealed she is expecting her first baby
Shaughna Phillips revealed she is expecting her first baby. Picture: Instagram

Her fans and followers were quick to comment, with Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan writing: “BABEEE 😭 congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you!!!”

Vicky Pattinson added: “Omg!!! Congratulations beautiful girl,” while Laura Whitmore said: “It’s the best! So happy for you x.”

Fellow Love Islander Demi Jones shared her own photo of the mum to be, as she added: “My little Love Island mumma to be 🥹🫶👶 @shaughnaphillips I’m beyond proud of you! 

“You are such a special person and I’m so grateful life put us together ❤️ you are going to be the best mumma!! I can’t wait to meet him or her and be your little Aunty DemDems 🍼💖”

Shaughna Phillips hasn't revealed who her boyfriend is
Shaughna Phillips hasn't revealed who her boyfriend is. Picture: Instagram

Shaughna has previously opened up about keeping her relationship private, as she said in a podcast: “I used to say [to my dates], ‘I’d like to keep my relationship private, if that’s ok with you?’

“And if they said, ‘oh no, why would you keep my private?’ I’m like, red flag.

“But this guy was like, ‘I don’t ever want to be in the public eye anyway,’ and I was like, I like that answer.

“Ever since then, we’ve been going from strength to strength, and I like that because anyone who opts in for everyone to know their every move, like myself, is weird.”

Meanwhile, Shaughna recently worried fans after she fainted during the National Television Awards last week and was carried out by her manager.

She later explained to followers that she had a ‘dodgy turn’ but wasn’t drunk, saying: “I just want to put it out there that I wasn’t drunk. I nearly fainted. I don’t know what happened to me.

“I just had this absolute dodgy turn, and yeah, I had to take my shoes off and be helped out by my manager.”

She added: “Just in case anyone did see and thought she’s seen better days, correct. I wasn’t drunk, thanks.”

