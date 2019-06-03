What is Love Island star Anna’s Instagram handle and how does she know Sherif?

Sherif and Anna already have a connection. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island stars Sherif and Anna’s pre-Love Island connection has been revealed.

Love Island 2019 is officially here, starting with five girls and seven boys ready for a summer they’ll never forget.

Among these contestants are pharmacists Anna Vakili and chef Sherif Lanre, who surprisingly already have a connection.

During the first episode of the hit ITV2 reality show, Sherif admits to Anna he already follows her on Instagram.

But how well do they really know each other? Is Sherif interested in Anna? And what is Anna’s Instagram handle?

Sherif admitted to Anna he already follows her on Instagram. Picture: ITV

Will Anna and Sherif hit it off in the villa? Picture: ITV

How do Sherif and Anna know each other?

So far, it appears Anna and Sherif’s only connection is via social media.

During the first episode of Love Island, upon meeting Anna, Sherif told her he follows her on Instagram.

Following the admission, Anna says in the beach hut: “He just brought it out so casually.

“Like ‘Yeah I follow you on Instagram’. I was flattered but I didn’t expect it coming in here, that someone would follow me on Instagram.”

What is Anna’s Instagram handle?

To see why Sherif followed Anna on social media, you can follow the brunette beauty on @annavakili_.

