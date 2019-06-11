Love Island star Sherif Lanre breaks social media silence after being kicked out of villa

11 June 2019, 14:37 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 15:40

Sherif has been kicked out of the Love Island villa
Sherif has been kicked out of the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2
Sherif's social media team have confirmed he's left the Love Island villa after just one week on the show.

Sherif Lanre has broken his silence after reportedly being kicked out of the Love Island villa.

The semi-professional rugby player, 20, made the decision to leave along with the ITV2 bosses, with a statement reading: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sherif’s Instagram page later released a message confirming he is no longer on the dating show, before quickly deleting it just an hour later.

Sherif has been kicked out of the villa
Sherif has been kicked out of the villa. Picture: ITV2

Along with a video of the star, it read: “So sadly Sherif has left the villa.

“It’s unclear why at the moment but hopefully we will be able to update ASAP‼️"

Read More: Why did Sherif get booted out of the villa and what are the Love Island rules?

Adding Sherif will still be on the show tonight, it concluded: “But he will STILL be appearing on our screens tonight 🔥🔥🌴🤩 Everyone on endz is BEYOND proud and excited to have our boy home 🚫❤️.

“Comment “❤️” down bellow to send your love through the E-WAVES 🌊🍫 #loveisland #itv #itscominghome #itiswhatitis.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “What happened bro”

Another said: “Why has he left? Gutted!! ❤️”, while plenty more left heart emojis.

Sherif has also spoken out on the decision, revealing he made a “poor judgement” in breaking the rules.

“In a case of poor judgement,” he said, “I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

Read More: Love Island Sherif Lanre KICKED OFF ITV2 show after breaking rules

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from."

He added: “I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Sherif had just established a relationship with Anna Vakili in the villa and she will now be single.

