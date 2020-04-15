Dan and Emily's luxury glass house in drama The Nest is available for holiday rental

See inside the stunning home from BBC's The Nest which is available for holiday rental.

BBC drama The Nest had audiences gripped couple Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle), enlisted 18-year-old Kaya (Mirren Mack) as a surrogate to have a baby for them.

But while the twist and turns of the five-part series had us all on the edge of our seats, the picturesque home of Dan and Emily also captured the attention of viewers.

And it turns out the award-winning house is available to rent as a luxury holiday rental on Holiday Cottages.

While bookings have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, staying in this stunning home could be something to look forward to once travel restrictions are lifted.

Cape Cove in Scotland. Picture: Holiday Cottages

Known as Cape Cove, the glass building is located on the shore of Loch Long on Scotland's Rosneath peninsula and was designed by Cameron Webster Architects.

Surrounded completely by glass walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, it also features a five decked terrace including a hot tub, BBQ and dining area.

If that wasn’t enough, the property even has its own private pebble beach.

Inside, you'll find an open-plan living space with a stylish kitchen and modern wood burner.

There are five bedrooms which can sleep up to 10 guests, as well as four bathrooms, a utility room and outside shower.

Cape Cove in Scotland. Picture: Holiday Cottages

Unsurprisingly, the property has also received awards from the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS), the Glasgow Institute of Architects (GIA) and the Saltire Society Housing Award.

If you wanted to explore the area, visitors can fish for fresh mackerel from the mini pier, sail at the world-famous Firth of Clyde or enjoy walks to Linn Botanical Gardens, Kilcreggan Pier and Rosneath Peninsula.

For anyone who is lucky enough to get the chance to stay there, rentals start at around £3,059 for a week or £204pp.

Cape Cove is currently available to book via Holiday Cottages after 4th June 2020, but with the rapidly developing situation around COVID-19, this could change.

