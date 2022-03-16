Maisie Smith bags first TV role with Alison Hammond since leaving Eastenders

16 March 2022, 13:21 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 13:41

Maisie Smith has reportedly bagged a brand-new TV role
Maisie Smith has reportedly bagged a brand-new TV role. Picture: Instagram/BBC
Heart reporter

Former Eastenders child star Maisie Smith is set to enter the world of presenting.

Maisie Smith has bagged her first TV role since quitting her role as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders last December.

The former child star, who is now 20, is set to enter the world of presenting alongside Alison Hammond and Vernon Kay in a new BBC show.

The show, which is named Friends Like These, is a remake of a programme originally presented by Ant and Dec.

Each episode sees two teams of five friends compete against each other in a series of head-to-head challenges in a bird to win a holiday.

Maisie Smith left Eastenders last year
Maisie Smith left Eastenders last year. Picture: Alamy

While Alison and Vernon will present the show, Maisie, who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, is set to be captain of one of the teams.

A source told The Sun Online: "Maisie has just filmed a pilot episode and it's unclear if it'll air but it's a great sign she's landing these kind of shows after Strictly and EastEnders.

She will appear in the remake alongside Alison Hammond
She will appear in the remake alongside Alison Hammond. Picture: Alamy

"Everyone thought she was really great on the show - she's so naturally funny - so it'll be the first of many new jobs."

Maisie first appeared in Albert Square back in 2008 when she was just eight years old.

She filmed her final scenes in the BBC soap in October, and later said she was 'crying the whole way through'.

Maisie shared an emotional Instagram post about her time on the show, writing: "Wow. Eastenders you have been a dream.

"Lotta tears, lotta laughs and a whole lotta love.

"Episode 685 complete. Farewell Tiffany Butcher-Baker."

