When was MAFS Australia 2022 filmed? Here's what we know about the new series...

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

The reality show sees couples matched up by dating experts, before getting tying the knot on their very first date.

But while the ninth series is only just airing in the UK, viewers have been wondering when it was filmed. Find out everything…

When was Married at First Sight Australia season 9 filmed?

Filming for the new series of Married at First Sight Australia was due to start filming back in September, however this was brought forward.

Typically, the contestants would start shooting their backstories for the show in September, with the weddings then taking place in October.

However, filming actually started two weeks ahead of schedule in August and lasted until the end of November.

Channel Nine took drastic measures to make sure that the show's stars were kept safe during filming.

As well as all the cast and crew having to be fully vaccinated, they all wore masks and weddings were scaled down to only involve a few guests.

With travel out of the question, most of the couples stayed in New South Wales for their honeymoons, while the couples also had virtual meetings with experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

When did Married at First Sight season 9 air in Australia?

The new season of Married at First Sight season nine premiered in Australia on Monday 31 January 2022, on Channel 9.

The first episode will air on Monday 21 February here in the UK.

It will be shown in two parts on E4 at 7:30pm and 10:20pm, and it will then air weekly Monday to Thursday evenings, over the course of 30 episodes.