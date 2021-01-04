When was Married at First Sight Australia season six filmed?

When was Married at First Sight Australia season six filmed?

How long ago was MAFS Australia season six filmed? Here’s what we know…

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

It’s time to banish those winter blues with another series Married at First Sight Australia.

If you thought seasons four and five were dramatic, they have absolutely nothing on season six

Yep, E4 is airing the outrageous social experiment every day for the next six weeks so we get to know a whole bunch of new contestants.

But when was Married at First Sight Australia season six filmed and how long ago was the show first aired?

The sixth series of Married at First Sight Australia was filmed back in December 2018, while it aired a few months later in 2019.

While it is showing on E4 in the UK, the Australian version of the reality series usually airs on Nine Network.

This means it was filmed way before the coronavirus pandemic, so there were no social distancing rules in place.

A fresh group of contestants are embarking on the outrageous social experiment, hoping to find The One.

Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4. Picture: E4/Nine

The new season opens with a stag night for the boys, and hens’ night for the ladies.

The couples will then say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day.

After the Big Day’s are over, the new couples then jet off on their luxury honeymoons before moving in together and trying to build their life.

Married at First Sight Australia took the UK by storm last year and was the most-watched show on All 4 in the summer.

And this season is promised to be ‘even more dramatic and captivating than ever before’.

