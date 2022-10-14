Married at First Sight UK star Matt Murray's tribute to Whitney Hughes after controversy

14 October 2022, 08:23

What happened to Matt and Whitney after Married at First Sight UK? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK has been giving us plenty of drama since it started a few months ago.

The final dinner party has wrapped up, with many viewers desperate to know whether the couples are still together now.

Well, controversial pair Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have appeared to confirm they are still together, despite facing a rocky start.

Matt originally married Gemma Rose, while Whitney was paired with Duka Cav at the start of the show.

Matt and Whitney are seemingly still together after MAFS UK
Matt and Whitney are seemingly still together after MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

But after hitting it off during a trip away, the pair decided they were better suited to one another and even shared a kiss.

Unsurprisingly, this caused a huge row with the rest of the cast, but they ignored the criticism and joined the show as a brand new couple.

And after vowing to stay together in the final vows, it seems as though Matt and Whitney are still a couple now.

In fact, Matt even got a tattoo tribute to his onscreen wife, which says the words ‘appreciate you’.

Whitney shared a photo of it online, simply writing: “So… this happened 🖋”.

She also went on to post a picture of the couple kissing during the final episode.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “I love how much my opinion of you changed through the show! Your my new fav and wish you all the happiness 💕”.

Someone else said: “I wish you both all the love and happiness for your future ❤️.”

While a third wrote: “Never let love and happiness pass you by ❤️ best wishes,” and a fourth added: “You did it ! I never doubted you would stick together ❤ 🔥.”

Matt also hinted he was still with Whitney when he shared a photo of them together with the words: “It was never written, it was never planned. It happened 🙌🏼”

