Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in

18 March 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 18 March 2022, 14:23

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money to help people pay their energy bills.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Lewis has given out £50,000 of his own money after receiving a heartbreaking call-in on This Morning.

Watch now on Global Player: Frankie Bridge opens up about the pressures of parenting in new series 'No Filter'

Gas and electricity bills are set to rise in April when the energy price cap increase comes into force, and The Money Saving Expert took a number of calls from concerned viewers on the ITV show.

He later described the current situation of energy bill price rises as "bloody depressing" on Twitter, and also said that he's running out of ways to help ahead of the hike.

Money Buddies, a Leeds-based service that offers people free and impartial advice, told him: "We are in the same boat Martin.

Martin Lewis has been taking calls from concerned viewers about the energy bill rise
Martin Lewis has been taking calls from concerned viewers about the energy bill rise. Picture: ITV

"We saw twice as many people than we expected to see in February, same again in March, and we have a huge waiting list of people desperate to see us who are vulnerable.

"We are at breaking point... the state must intervene now..."

"If I were to donate £50,000 today would you be able to get things in place to relieve pressure at speed?"

When told that it would help, Martin said: "Done. Money is ready to go."

He then joked: "I'm normally against impulse spending - but I'll let myself off this one ;)."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited earlier this week

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reunite 20 years after iconic show
The days of sharing Netflix accounts could soon be over... (stock images)

Netflix announces tougher crackdown on password sharing

Josie and Phillip were in hysterics on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson in shock over 'world’s rudest logos' on This Morning

This Morning

Maisie Smith has reportedly bagged a brand-new TV role

Maisie Smith bags first TV role with Alison Hammond since leaving Eastenders

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

Weather

Episode four of Dirty Mother Pukka is on Global Player now

Dirty Mother Pukka: Mary Portas joins Anna Whitehouse for episode four

Lifestyle

Which animal did you see first?

The first animal you see in this picture reveals your personality type

Lifestyle

The best personalised gifts to treat your mum to this Mother's Day

Mother's Day gifts: The best personalised presents to treat your mum to in 2022

Lifestyle

Breaking this driving habit could save you over £160 a year on fuel

How following this simple Highway Code rule could save you £160 on fuel

Lifestyle

A list of the best Mother's Day spas

Mother's Day 2022: The best spa getaways you can treat her to

Lifestyle

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her relationships in a new interview

Denise Van Outen says 'I don't like to be taken advantage of' following Eddie Boxshall split

Celebrities

Billie Faiers has said someone slapped her three-year-old child

Billie Faiers’ fury as stranger smacks son Arthur, 3, after he kicked the back of her seat

Celebrities

Mark Labbett has been dropped from The Chase USA

Mark Labbett ‘gutted’ after being unexpectedly dropped from The Chase USA