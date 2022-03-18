Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money to help people pay their energy bills.

Martin Lewis has given out £50,000 of his own money after receiving a heartbreaking call-in on This Morning.

Gas and electricity bills are set to rise in April when the energy price cap increase comes into force, and The Money Saving Expert took a number of calls from concerned viewers on the ITV show.

He later described the current situation of energy bill price rises as "bloody depressing" on Twitter, and also said that he's running out of ways to help ahead of the hike.

Money Buddies, a Leeds-based service that offers people free and impartial advice, told him: "We are in the same boat Martin.

"We saw twice as many people than we expected to see in February, same again in March, and we have a huge waiting list of people desperate to see us who are vulnerable.

"We are at breaking point... the state must intervene now..."

If i were to donate £50,000 today would you be able to get things in place to relieve pressure at speed? — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 17, 2022

"If I were to donate £50,000 today would you be able to get things in place to relieve pressure at speed?"

When told that it would help, Martin said: "Done. Money is ready to go."

He then joked: "I'm normally against impulse spending - but I'll let myself off this one ;)."