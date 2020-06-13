The Masked Singer US: Who is judge Jenny McCarthy and who is she married to?

13 June 2020, 16:00 | Updated: 13 June 2020, 16:01

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie
Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg? And what is she famous for? Here's what we know...

Just like the UK version, The Masked Singer US sees a whole host of famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance - all while wearing an elaborate disguise.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke make up the panel.

But how is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg famous and what do we know about her husband? Find out everything…

Jenny McCarthy is a judge on The Masked Singer US
Jenny McCarthy is a judge on The Masked Singer US. Picture: ITV/Fox

Read More: Big Brother: Best Shows Ever to kick off with Nasty Nick showdown

Who is Jenny McCarthy?

Jenny McCarthy is a 47-year-old actress and TV personality.

She began her career in 1993 as a model for Playboy magazine and was later named their Playmate of the Year.

Jenny was also a co-host on the MTV game show Singled Out, and starred in films such as BASEketball, Diamonds, Scream 3, and Santa Baby.

She is a former co-host of the ABC talk show The View and has written various books about parenting.

Aside from her acting career, Jenny has also publicly campaigned against vaccines for children.

Jenny is married to singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg
Jenny is married to singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg. Picture: PA Images

Who is Jenny McCarthy’s husband?

Jenny is married to singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg who was known for being a member of New Kids on the Block.

After revealing they were in a relationship in July 2013, Jenny announced on the ABC talk show The View that she and Donnie were engaged a year later. The pair then married on August 31, 2014.

50-year-old Donnie is an American singer and film producer.

As well as being a founding member of New Kids on the Block, he has had roles in the Saw films, Zookeeper, Dreamcatcher, The Sixth Sense, Righteous Kill, and Ransom.

From 2002 to 2003, he starred in the crime drama Boomtown and since 2014 he has been an executive producer of the TNT reality television show Boston's Finest.

Before meeting Donnie, Jenny was married to actor and director John Mallory Asher from 1999-2005. The pair had their son Evan in 2005 before divorcing.

View this post on Instagram

Fished with my boy @easher99 Gorgeous day. ❤️

A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on

Did Jenny McCarthy date Jim Carey?

In December 2005, Jenny started dating Jim Carey but they didn’t go public until June 2006.

She announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 2, 2008 that she and Carrey were living together but had no plans to marry, as they did not need a "piece of paper".

In April 2010, McCarthy and Carrey announced that they had split up.

Now Read: The soap stars who have made it in Hollywood - including Robert Kazinsky and Rachel Shenton

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nikki is a Big Brother icon

Big Brother 7: The best Nikki Grahame moments

Nick Cannon is The Masked Singer US presenter

The Masked Singer US: Who is presenter Nick Cannon and who is he married to?
Ken Jeong is a judge on The Masked Singer US

The Masked Singer US: Who is judge Ken Jeong and what films has he been in?
Robin Thicke is a judge on The Masked Singer Us

The Masked Singer US: What did judge Robin Thicke sing and who is his wife?
The full list of results for The Masked Singer US series 2

The Masked Singer US: Full list of contestants and results as series 2 airs on ITV

Trending on Heart

Celebrity Gogglebox has faced criticism

Are Celebrity Gogglebox stars breaking the lockdown rules?

Mo Gilligan is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is comedian Mo Gilligan and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star
Babatunde Aleshe is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star
See inside Ruth and Eamonn's Surrey home

Inside Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's Surrey home

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie

Who is Denise Van Outen's boyfriend Eddie and how long have they been together?

Celebrities