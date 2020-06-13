The Masked Singer US: Who is judge Jenny McCarthy and who is she married to?

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg? And what is she famous for? Here's what we know...

Just like the UK version, The Masked Singer US sees a whole host of famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance - all while wearing an elaborate disguise.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke make up the panel.

But how is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg famous and what do we know about her husband? Find out everything…

Jenny McCarthy is a judge on The Masked Singer US. Picture: ITV/Fox

Who is Jenny McCarthy?

Jenny McCarthy is a 47-year-old actress and TV personality.

She began her career in 1993 as a model for Playboy magazine and was later named their Playmate of the Year.

Jenny was also a co-host on the MTV game show Singled Out, and starred in films such as BASEketball, Diamonds, Scream 3, and Santa Baby.

She is a former co-host of the ABC talk show The View and has written various books about parenting.

Aside from her acting career, Jenny has also publicly campaigned against vaccines for children.

Jenny is married to singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg. Picture: PA Images

Who is Jenny McCarthy’s husband?

Jenny is married to singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg who was known for being a member of New Kids on the Block.

After revealing they were in a relationship in July 2013, Jenny announced on the ABC talk show The View that she and Donnie were engaged a year later. The pair then married on August 31, 2014.

50-year-old Donnie is an American singer and film producer.

As well as being a founding member of New Kids on the Block, he has had roles in the Saw films, Zookeeper, Dreamcatcher, The Sixth Sense, Righteous Kill, and Ransom.

From 2002 to 2003, he starred in the crime drama Boomtown and since 2014 he has been an executive producer of the TNT reality television show Boston's Finest.

Before meeting Donnie, Jenny was married to actor and director John Mallory Asher from 1999-2005. The pair had their son Evan in 2005 before divorcing.

Did Jenny McCarthy date Jim Carey?

In December 2005, Jenny started dating Jim Carey but they didn’t go public until June 2006.

She announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 2, 2008 that she and Carrey were living together but had no plans to marry, as they did not need a "piece of paper".

In April 2010, McCarthy and Carrey announced that they had split up.

