The Masked Singer US: Who is judge Ken Jeong and what films has he been in?

Ken Jeong is a judge on The Masked Singer US. Picture: ITV/PA Images/Warner Bros

Who is The Masked Singer US judge Ken Jeong? Who did he play in The Hangover? And is he married? Here's what we know...

After The Masked Singer became a national phenomenon earlier this year, ITV is now airing the second series of the US version.

The series sees 12 celebrities wearing outrageous costumes and belting out some classic hits to impress judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

But while some of us got to know actor Ken when he appeared on the UK version of the show, what is he famous for and who is he married to? Find out everything…

Who is Ken Jeong and what films has he been in?

Ken Jeong is a 50-year-old comedian and actor who is best known for his role in 2009’s The Hangover and its two sequels.

Ken Jeong was Mr Chow in The Hangover. Picture: Warner Bros

Working alongside the likes of Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis, Ken played Mr Chow in the films, an outrageous character who still gets quoted more than a decade after the first movie was released.

Before that, Ken had his breakout role as Dr. Kuni in 2007 film Knocked Up, before landing parts in The Office, Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

He also starred in over 90 episodes of TV comedy Community where he played Ben Chang from 2009 through to 2015.

He also starred in the first UK series of The Masked Singer, and has judged the first three seasons of The Masked Singer US, as well as appearing on the original Korean version of the show.

Before he became an actor, Ken was a practicing physician.

After graduating from Duke University in 1990, he received his doctorate in medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 1995.

Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Jeong on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

On the subject of his career change, Ken told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that he became ‘depressed going back to work’ as a doctor after appearing in Knocked Up.

He said: “I was very depressed going back to work. I couldn’t go back, it was time to go pro. I didn’t even want to see patients… I didn’t want to see them.”

Is Ken Jeong married?

The actor has been married to his wife, Tran, since 2004 and the two share two daughters, Zooey and Alexa.

