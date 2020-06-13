The Masked Singer US: What did judge Robin Thicke sing and who is his wife?

Who is Robin Thicke? What are his songs? And is he married? Here's what we know...

After the huge success of the UK version, The Masked Singer US is airing over on ITV this Spring.

The hugely popular show sees 12 celebrities wearing some outrageous costumes while singing some classic hits for judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

But who is Robin Thicke and is he married? Here's what we know...

Who is Robin Thicke and what songs does he sing?

Robin Thicke is a 43-year-old American singer and songwriter.

His dad is late actor Alan Thicke - who was best known for playing Dr. Jason Seaver on the 1980s sitcom Growing Pains - and his mum is Days of Our Lives actress Gloria Loring .

The Masked Singer US judges
The Masked Singer US judges. Picture: PA Images

Singer Robin is best known for singing controversial track Blurred Lines alongside T.I. and Pharrell.

This reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, but was heavily criticised with critics saying it “promotes a very worrying attitude towards sex and consent”.

In his music career, Robin has also worked with some huge artists such as Nicki Minaj, 3T, Christina Aguilera, Jessie J, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Flo Rida and Mary J. Blige.

As well as writing and producing on albums such as Usher's Confessions and Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III, he released his own R&B singles in the US including "Lost Without U", "Magic", and "Sex Therapy".

View this post on Instagram

Gobble Gobble!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Who is Robin Thicke married to and does he have children?

Robin married actress Paula Patton back in 2005 after they began dating in 1993. The couple went to have a son, Julian Fuego Thicke, in April 2010.

But after 21 years together, Robin and Paula separated in February 2014, with Paula officially filing for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ after alleged infidelity rumours. The divorce was finalised on March 20, 2015.

While 44-year-old Paula is now dating realtor Zach Quittman, Robin is engaged to model April Love Geary after they met in 2015.

In February 2018, April gave birth to their first daughter together, Mia and in August 2018, April announced that the couple were expecting their second child.

On Christmas eve 2018, Robin popped the question to his 25-year-old girlfriend, and two months later they welcomed their second daughter, Lola.

