Will there be another season of Motherland?

Will there be a season four of Motherland? Picture: BBC

Motherland season four: will there be a fourth series of the BBC show?

Motherland season three is airing weekly on BBC Two, and the new series is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The series, which first aired on the BBC in 2016, stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready, and Phillipa Dunne.

Motherland is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer now. Picture: BBC

The show is set in London, and follows a group of mums (and one dad...) as they tackle the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

If you've already binged every episode of season three, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of more episodes.

Here's what we know...

Will there be a season four of Motherland?

While there hasn't been official confirmation on whether Motherland will be renewed, we've got everything crossed that it will be.

Paul Ready, who plays Kevin in the show, recently spoke out about the possibility that Jill (his wife on the show who has never been seen on-screen) could appear in future seasons.

When asked by RadioTimes.com whether she could appear in season four, he said: "Ooh, that’s a good question. I do think it’s a great thing we never meet Jill because I think the whole thing about Jill is that she lives in the audience’s imagination, you can imagine, who is she?

Paul Ready plays Kevin in Motherland. Picture: BBC

"She could be very glamorous in a way, or she could kind of be the entire opposite.

"I was saying this to someone the other day, each time a series airs and I’m walking down the road with my wife, she’s always saying, ‘They think I’m Jill.’ So maybe my wife could play Jill."

Motherland airs every Monday night at 9pm on BBC Two, and all episodes of the current season are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now

