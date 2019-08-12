Disney release first look at Lady and the Tramp dogs and cast

Lady and the Tramp is coming back in a live action remake. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Lady and the Tramp is being made into a live action remake, and now the good boys and girls cast have been revealed.

Lady and the Tramp is one of Disney’s most loved animated films, first released in 1995.

The film tells the story of Lady, a pedigree dog from a wealthy home, who falls in love with Tramp, a street dog.

Now, the original is being made into a live action film, starring real dogs.

🍝 #Thread : First look at the animal cast from Lady and the Tramp Remake! (1/3)

Photos : People pic.twitter.com/vsjRzTB9JW — Disney Plus News 🔜 D23 (@DPlusNews) August 8, 2019

Starring in the remake:

- Tessa Thompson as Lady

- Justin Theroux as Tramp

- Sam Elliot as Trusty

- Ashley Jensen as Jock pic.twitter.com/ymfsVQ6ozC — Disney Plus News 🔜 D23 (@DPlusNews) August 8, 2019

Disney+ have revealed the dogs cast, as well as the actors voicing the pups.

Tramp is being played by rescue dog Monte, who was saved from a kill-shelter in New Mexico.

Monte was rescued by Halo Animal Rescue and was adopted by Mark Forbes, one of the film’s animal trainers.

Actor Justin Theroux will voice Tramp, while the role of Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson.

Justin Theroux will play Tramp in the remake. Picture: PA

Tessa Thompson has been cast as Lady. Picture: PA

The dog stepping into the role of Lady is Rose the Cocker Spaniel.

Sam Elliot has been cast to voice Trusty, while Janelle Monáe will voice Peg, best known for her song “he’s a tramp!"

Ugly Betty actress Ashley Jensen will voice Jock the Scottish terror, and Benedict Wong will play Bull the bulldog.

While there is no release date for the remake, we do know it will be released exclusively by Disney+, the company’s new streaming service.