Moana 2 post-credits scene explained: What happens with Nalo, Matangi and Tamatoa

29 November 2024, 16:18

Moana 2's mid-credits scene explained
Moana 2's mid-credits scene explained. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is there a Moana 2 post-credit scene? What happens in it? And is Nalo, Matangi and Tamatoa's conversation confirmation of a third film in the franchise?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Moana 2 hit cinemas on Wednesday, November 27, and Disney fans have been flocking to the big screen to watch the next chapter of Moana and Maui's journey - complete with a catchy soundtrack, including tracks such as Beyond, Get Lost, Can I Get A Chee Hoo.

And while fans have been sharing rave reviews about the film, it turns out they may have walked out of the cinema a little too early, missing a very vital mid-credits scene starring Nalo, Matangi and Tamatoa.

The second instalment of Moana franchise is set three years after the first film, released in 2016, and sees the introduction of Nalo, God of Storms, who attempts to stop the protagonist and her Demi-God friend from finding the island Motufetū.

While the film wraps up in fine form (we won't spoil it for you here), the mid-credit scene has got a lot of fans talking, with many people sure it is a confirmation of a third Moana film.

Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in Moana 2
Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in Moana 2. Picture: Alamy

Warning: Spoilers for Moana 2 below.

Is there a Moana 2 post-credit scene?

No, there is not a post-credit scene in Moana 2. There is, however, a mid-credit scene at the end of the Disney film.

This scene stars God of Storms, Nalo, controller of bats Matangi, and the once very shiny, Tamatoa. The scene appears to give us an idea of what to expect from Moana 3 - if it is confirmed by Disney to be in the works.

Moana 2 sees the return of Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Moana 2 sees the return of Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Picture: Alamy

What happens in Moana 2 mid-credit scene?

In the mid-credit scene at the end of Moana 2, we see Nalo, his enforcer Matangi and a very un-shiny Tamatoa.

After Matangi helped Moana and Maui evade Nalo's plans in the sequel, ultimately leading them to the island of Motufetū (which the God of Storms wanted buried forever), he is not happy.

Nalo is planning his revenge on Moana and Maui for reuniting the people of the ocean, and plans to punish Matangi for aiding them. But they're not alone.

In the scene the pair are joined by Tamatoa, a giant coconut crab who appeared in the first Moana film, and he is looking for revenge against the duo as well.

While this confirms nothing, many fans see it as a sign that Disney are working on a Moana 3, and that the story will continue.

