Disney announce a Moana live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson

4 April 2023, 13:05

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disney and Dwayne Johnson have said that the live-action remake of the 2016 hit Moana is in the works.

Moana will return with a live-action reimagining, Disney have announced.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson delivered the news in a video recorded in Hawaii with his children, where he delivered the news that a live-action remake of the animated hit is in the works.

The announcement was also shared by Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger during The Walt Disney Company’s Meeting of Shareholders Webcast.

The film will be produced by Dwayne and will "celebrate the islands, communities, and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path".

Moana will be reimagined as a live-action starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui, the character he voiced in the animated film
Moana will be reimagined as a live-action starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui, the character he voiced in the animated film. Picture: Alamy

Moana's live-action remake will star the same beloved characters, and will feature the classic hits from the film which helped it become so successful.

The animated flick was released back in 2016 and grossed around $644 million at the global box office.

Dwayne Johnson announced the Moana remake alongside his daughters
Dwayne Johnson announced the Moana remake alongside his daughters. Picture: Disney

Speaking of the new project, Dwayne Johnson said: “I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui—inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia—is one that runs very deep for me.

"I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavour, because there is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion, and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

