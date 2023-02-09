Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

9 February 2023, 14:35

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!
Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening! Picture: Alamy

Toy Story and Frozen fans are delighted as Disney confirm two new films are on the way.

Disney have confirmed Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works.

This comes fours years after the last Toy Story and Frozen films were released in 2019.

The exciting news was announced this week by Disney boss Bob Iger who said: "Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia."

While details of the films are scarce at the moment, Iger said that the animation giant will "have more to share about these productions soon."

Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be back with a new story
Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be back with a new story. Picture: Alamy

Some fans have been left confused by the announcement as it was believed that the fourth Toy Story film was the last, with Pixar producer Mark Nielsen previously saying that the 2019 film would be the last for the time being.

The last Toy Story film appeared to bring the series to a happy ending, with Woody riding off into the sunset with Bo Peep.

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the film series, also appeared to confirm his involvement in the new animated film on Twitter, writing: "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity."

Allen added: "And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"

The third Frozen film has been confirmed by Disney
The third Frozen film has been confirmed by Disney. Picture: Alamy

As for Frozen 3, there are currently no details regarding the cast, however, it would be a shock in Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel did not return as Anna and Elsa.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

New Look is shutting stores across the UK

New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Dr Louise Newson has revealed unknown menopause symptoms

Menopause expert reveals unknown symptoms women may not recognise

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Money

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot midi dress

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!

Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

TV & Movies

Carl Fogarty is the dad of Love Island's Claudia

Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans ‘work out’ she's given birth after spotting pregnancy clue

Celebrities

Paddy Dingle's marriages revealed

Who has Emmerdale’s Paddy Dingle been married to? Relationship history explained

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story

Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she reveals Bambi’s emotional birth story

Celebrities

The Rethinkers podcast is back with a new series

The Rethinkers is back! Katrina Ridley returns with brand new series of her podcast

Celebrities

John Cleese and his daughter will star in the Fawlty Towers reboot

Fawlty Towers reboot confirmed with John Cleese and daughter

TV & Movies

Celebrity Bake Off is back with a brand new series

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2023 start and who is in the line-up?

TV & Movies

Love Island fans think Claudia is Tom's ex after his reaction

Love Island fans 'work out' Claudia Fogarty is Tom Clare's ex after shock arrival

TV & Movies

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island

Inside Love Island star Claudia Fogarty's glamorous life including famous dad

TV & Movies

James Norton has opened up about the incredible Happy Valley finale

Happy Valley’s James Norton opens up on ‘top secret’ final scenes

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has said she might give birth today

Stacey Solomon thinks she’ll give birth today as she says goodbye to baby bump

Celebrities

Sue and Noel Radford have been worrying about Josh's performance at school

Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford share concerns for son Josh amid school trouble

Celebrities

Valentine's Day meal deals revealed

Valentine’s Day meal deals 2023: Full list of supermarket options including M&S and Tesco

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as return date is confirmed

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as release date is confirmed

TV & Movies