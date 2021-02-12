Bling Empire's Mellerio vs Boucheron debate: Which french jewellery brand is older?

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu argued over French Jewellery brands Mellerio and Boucheron. Picture: Netflix

Is Mellerio older than Boucheron? And was Anna or Christine right about the jewellery stores? Here's what we know...

If you’re already hooked on Bling Empire, you’ll know that Anna Shay and Christine Chiu don’t exactly see eye-to-eye.

The stars of the Netflix series pretty much argue about everything from wealth, to table etiquette, to their position in the social hierarchy.

And don’t even get us started on the time Anna gave Christine the wrong time on a party invitation she turned up just as the other guests were leaving...

But one of their most notable disagreements was sparked when Christine suggested Mellerio was the oldest jewellery shop in Paris.

Bling Empire's Anna and Christine argued over french boutiques Mellerio and Boucheron. Picture: Netflix

Anna quickly disagreed, insisting that another fine jewellery boutique called Boucheron is actually the oldest.

But which is older, Mellerio or Boucheron? And who was right in the debate? Here’s what we know…

Which french jewellery brand is older - Mellerio or Boucheron?

It turns out that Christine was right, Mellerio is older.

Boucheron was founded by Frédéric Boucheron in 1858 and is the oldest jewellery Maison in Place Vendôme.

Anna is right that it served the Russian Imperial family and some of the British royals including Queen Mother Elizabeth.

But Mellerio was founded over two centuries earlier than Boucheron in 1613, by Mellerio dits Meller.

Its first boutique was on the Rue de la Paix which isn’t too far from Place Vendôme.

Mellerio’s customers include the Medici family, Queen Marie Antoinette and Empress Josephine.

Meanwhile, we saw the start of Christine and Anna’s feud during a party at Anna’s house that we now like to call ‘Necklacegate’.

Christine sparked confrontation when she wore a piece of very expensive jewellery with a similar style to one Anna owns.

Anna then returned the favour by switching Christine's seat to the very end of the table.

But it looks like the pair are now on good terms, as Anna previously told People Magazine that she had known Christine for nearly a decade and that she didn’t think the series showed their true relationship.

