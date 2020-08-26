Netflix gives glimpse of Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes in epic new trailer

The first full trailer for Netflix’s Enola Holmes has been released.

If you’ve exhausted the whole of Netflix over lockdown, it’s good news because a trailer for the new Enola Holmes movie has now been released.

The film focuses on Enola - played by Millie Bobby Brown - who is the younger sister of infamous detective Sherlock Holmes.

Set to be released on September 23, it is based on the book series by Nancy Springer and also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.

The clip kicks off with Enola telling her life story, as she looks back on her childhood with eccentric mum Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter).

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Enola Holmes in the new Netflix film. Picture: Netflix

She then says to the camera: "A week ago I awoke to find that my mother was missing, and she did not return.”

This is when we are introduced to Enola's infamous older brothers, Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).

After they send Enola off to school to change her ‘wild ways’, we see Enola escape to London in an attempt to track down her mother.

Enola then has to go undercover to work out what happened, before uncovering a huge conspiracy along the way.

Henry Cavill stars as Sherlock Holmes. Picture: Netflix

The official synopsis reads: "England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she's gone or why.

"After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for 'proper' young ladies.

"Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge),

"Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history."

Harry Bradbeer is the director of the movie, with his credits including Fleabag and Killing Eve, while the script has been created by writer Jack Thorne.

Unsurprisingly, movie fans have been quick to show their excitement, with one writing: “THIS LOOKS SOOOOO GOOD! Ugh. Feel like a proud mum of @Milliestopshate.”

"Oh myyyyyyy... This trailer cheer me up!! I'm so excited!!! Can't waittttt,” said another.

While a third added: “Really looking forward to this! Not only because of the actors and story, but love to see the beautiful scenery from the UK.”

