Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix is removing some family favourites. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Here is the full list of every film and TV show being removed from Netflix in November 2021.

We’re very excited about lots of new Christmas content arriving on Netflix over the next two months.

But to make room for lots of new shows, Netflix is now getting rid of a whole host of films and TV shows.

The streaming platform is always updating its selection, but this month some family favourites will be leaving.

Music and Lyrics is being removed from Netflix. Picture: Alamy

In fact, Shark Tale, Bad Neighbours and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button will no longer be viewable for UK fans.

Johnny English Reborn, Happy Feet 2 and The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps are also off the list.

But it’s not all bad news, as Love Actually will finally be added to the Netflix lineup, as well as some new Netflix films and TV shows such as The Claus Family and The Princess Switch 3.

Happy Feet 2 is being removed from Netlix. Picture: Alamy

See the full list of films and TV shows being removed from Netflix below:

November 1

A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman (2015)

A Perfect Christmas List (2014)

Aiji (2017)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bewitched (2005)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Eyewitness (2014)

Haikyu!! (2 Seasons)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Just You (1 Season)

Left Behind (2014)

Little Singham: Mahabali (2019)

Love Around (1 Season)

Love Family (1 Season)

Love Me or Leave Me (1 Season)

Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different (1971)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Police Academy (1984)

Reckoning (2019)

So Undercover (2012)

Spanish Affair 2 (2015)

Swedish Dicks (2017)

The Bittersweet (2017)

The Code (2015)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

War (2007)

November 3

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

Oh Yuck (1 Season)

November 4

Akulah Balqis (1 Season)

American Psycho (2000)

November 5

Brother in Love (2019)

Bucket List (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

Meet the Adebanjos (3 Seasons)

Ophelia (2018)

November 6

The Late Bloomer (2016)

November 7

The Journey Is the Destination (2016)

Men in Black: International (2019)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

November 8

My Way (2016)

November 9

Z Storm (2014)

November 10

Papi Chulo (2018)

November 11

Brightburn (2019)

November 13

Ma (2019)

November 14

The Crew (2021)

November 15

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

Arkansas (2020)

Dead Silence (2007)

Halkaa (2018)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Shark Tale (2004)

Tremors (1990)

November 16

Ms. Hammurabi (2018)

November 17

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List (2015)

November 18

Love, Surreal and Odd (2017)

Road Trip (2000)

November 19

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Puppy Star Christmas (2018)

November 20

Steve Jobs (2015)

November 21

A Trip to Jamaica (2016)

Bad Neighbours (2014)

Contraband (2012)

Falz Experience (2018)

Okafor’s Law (2016)

Seven and a half dates (2018)

What Men Want (2019)

November 24