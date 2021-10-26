When is Tiger King season two out on Netflix?

It was confirmed earlier this year that Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness had been renewed for season two, and the release date is scheduled for next month.

The wild first season arrived on Netflix in March 2020, and proved a worldwide hit as much of the world entered lockdown amid the pandemic.

It tells the story of Joe Exotic, who is known for being the most prolific breeder of wild cats in the USA. The show documented his feud with Carole Baskin, who worked at Big Cat Rescue, and he is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for an alleged plot to kill her.

Tiger King proved a huge hit when it was released last year. Picture: Netflix

Tiger King season two release date

The new series of Tiger King will be released on November 17, 2021.

Netflix confirmed the release date on Twitter, writing: "Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!"

Joe is still in prison, although he has continued to maintain his innocence.

He said in a statement last year: "I still maintain my innocence and look forward in the upcoming days to my attorneys filing my appeal and moving on to the next step in this nightmare.”

The show documented Joe Exotic's feud with Carole Baskin. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the documentary, Carole Baskin said: "I think for Joe, [the feud] was probably very personal because people said there wasn’t a day in his life that he wasn’t ranting and raving, and carrying on and calling out my name.

"But for me, he was just one of about a dozen of these bad guys that I was exposing online, talking to reporters about, and saying, ‘no, conservation [does not mean] breeding tigers for use as pay-to-play props."

