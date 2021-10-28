Netflix releases Tiger King season 2 trailer

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Exotic is back on our screens this November with season 2 of Tiger King.

Netflix has finally released the new trailer for Tiger King season 2.

Fans of the show will remember Joe Exotic ended up behind bars at the end of the first series.

He was accused of putting a hit out on his arch rival, Carole Baskin, as well as 17 charges of animal abuse.

But the infamous Tiger King will be back on our screens very soon as the new series delves into the weird world of big cats even further.

Tiger King season 2 is back this November. Picture: Netflix

The synopsis of the new series reads: "With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

"Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

And the new trailer hints at what’s to come, with Joe still behind bars and many fans pleading his innocence.

While Joe and Carole do make brief appearances throughout the trailer, Carole previously refused to be involved in a second season, so it’s unknown how much footage we’ll see of her.

The disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband will be explored in Tiger King 2. Picture: Netflix

However, the disappearance of her former husband Don Lewis is set to be explored, with a look at some alternative theories as to where he could be.

Jeff Lowe is also seen flaunting his sudden fame and fortune, telling the camera he has ‘more money than God’ before flashing a Tiger King chain.

Tim Stark will also make an appearance, with the fall of his roadside zoo documented.

The narrator is heard saying: “Tim’s so paranoid he had booby traps and security cameras,” before Tim states: “Nobody’s gonna take my animals. It’s that simple.”

After the trailer was shared on Netflix's social media, one user wrote: "I can’t wait!!!," while another said: "oh my god YES".

Tiger King 2 lands on November 17 on Netflix.