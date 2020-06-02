Selling Sunset cast net worths: Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Young and more

What are the net worths of the Selling Sunset cast? Picture: Netflix

What are the net worths of the cast of Selling Sunset and who is the richest in the Netflix show?

If you haven't already binged both seasons in one sitting, Selling Sunset is about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

The American reality show is filmed in LA, and documents the lives of the agents at Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm, which sells high-end residential properties in the area.

Here's how much each member of the cast is thought to be worth, according to a report by thecinemaholic.com.

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn net worth. Picture: Netflix

Christine is said to be worth $2million. She has been a high-end realtor for five years, and earns six-figure commissions. She has also worked in entertainment and fashion - and has been featured in Vogue magazine, among others.

Heather Young

Heather Young net worth. Picture: Netflix

Heather is reported to be worth around $1million. As well as being an agent at the firm, she has nine acting credits to her name - and has featured in films The Malibu Tapes and Love in the Time of Monsters, as well as TV shows 'Til Death and Comedy Bang! Bang!

Heather is also a model, and has worked for Carrie Amber lingerie, DOS Eyewear, as well as Playboy.

Maya Vander

Maya Vander net worth. Picture: Netflix

Maya is also thought to be worth $1million. She currently holds two jobs - one with The Oppenheim Group, and one Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause net worth. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell is said to be worth $3million. She studied theatre in college, and subsequently pursued a career in acting.

She is best known for playing Amanda Dillon in the US soap ‘All My Children’, and has also appeared in films like Another Time and The Crimson Mask.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Jason and Brett Oppenheim net worth. Picture: Netflix

Jason and Brett are worth a whopping $50million. The twins - and owners of The Oppenheim Group - both trained as lawyers before entering the real estate business.

